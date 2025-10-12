Inside the INSANE F1 super yachts including onboard beach clubs and swimming pools

Ever wondered how F1 drivers spend their multi-million salaries? The answer. Big boats.

Not content to live the life of luxury only on land, the grid also boasts an enviable fleet of superyachts with price tags that will blow the minds of ordinary folks like you and me.

The F1 grid don’t just moor them at Port Hercule during the Monaco Grand Prix for a big old competition of ‘whose got the biggest boat’, with drivers spotted enjoying their superyachts all year round.

Whether it's a James Bond-esq helipad on Lawrence Stroll’s ‘Faith’ or the onboard beach club enjoyed by Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet, the superyachts of F1’s stars do not fail to amaze.

Inside the F1 grid’s superyachts

Max Verstappen - ‘Unleash the Lion’

Earlier this year, Verstappen and his partner Kelly Piquet were pictured inspecting their new superyacht purchase, a $15million 33-metre Mangusta GranSport 33, called ‘Unleash the Lion’.

The $15million starting price is without any customisations, with the yacht big enough to host 12 guests, containing five staterooms and three cabins for crew members.

As you’d expect from the four-time world champion, who doesn’t understand the meaning of the word slow, ‘Unleash the Lion’ is one of the first large yachts to be run on Volvo Penta IPS1350. This basically means that instead of two large engines there are four smaller ones for faster acceleration, and the yacht can hit speeds of 48km/h.

Verstappen’s superyacht features multiple lounging areas and a beach club at the stern for easy access into the ocean.

Piquet partied on ‘Unleash the Lion’ for her lavish baby shower ahead of the birth of her first daughter with Verstappen, Lily. During F1’s summer break, the family also enjoyed some downtime aboard the superyacht in Sardinia.

Lewis Hamilton - Sunseeker 90

The seven-time world champion purchased his 28-metre Sunseeker 90 yacht in 2009 for reportedly $4million, which he keeps in Monaco’s Port Hercule all year round.

According to Elysian Estates, Hamilton’s superyacht contains American walnut carpentry, a full sized chef’s kitchen and an entertainment system.

Lawrence Stroll - ‘Faith’

Last seen dwarfing the houses nestled by the Alphen canals, the Aston Martin team owner purchased a new superyacht earlier this year.

Stroll’s Feadship Project 714 – called ‘Faith’ – is a staggering 262-foot superyacht, but is still technically a downsize from his previous boat which was 317-feet - and now belongs to Michael Latifi, father of ex F1 star Nicholas Latifi.

It is believed Stroll Sr’s decision to downsize was so he could access smaller marinas, but that doesn’t mean he has skimped on luxury.

The five-deck superyacht also includes a beach club and a swimming pool; but the real standout feature is straight out of a James Bond film (or the brain of Ron Dennis).

Remarkably, the Feadship features an elongated bow which can also be used as a helipad, super handy for any visitors on Stroll's superyacht...and for plotting world domination.

Fernando Alonso - Sun Reef 60 Power Eco

Compared to Stroll Sr’s behemoth, Fernando Alonso’s yacht is nothing but a humble fishing boat with the Spaniard in possession of a Sun Reef 60 Power Eco catamaran.

Alonso took delivery of the $2.7million yacht in 2023, with a commitment to sustainability Sebastian Vettel would be proud of.

The 18-metre yacht is powered by electricity and is even embedded with solar panels top help it sail the seven seas. Well the Mediterranean, but you get the picture.

Charles Leclerc - 'Monza' and 'Sedici'

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc has been spotted in multiple superyachts over the years, taking delivery of a $2million 48 Dolceriva in 2020 which he named 'Monza' after his 2019 Italian GP win.

During the F1 summer break in 2025 however, Leclerc was pictured aboard a much larger 82 Diva known as 'Sedici', alongside girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux.

The 25-metre yacht can accommodate up to eight guests in four staterooms and is powered by two MAN diesel engines.

Leclerc was also in possession of a 20-metre Riva 66’ Ribelle, also called 'Sedici', in 2022, which reaches a top speed of 68km/h and contains three bedrooms.

Oh yeah, 'Sedici' also means 16 in Italian, Leclerc's driver number.

