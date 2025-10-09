Mercedes F1 boss issues Horner return verdict

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff has issued his thoughts on a potential return to the paddock for his arch nemesis Christian Horner.

Red Bull legend Horner was axed as the outfit's team principal in July following 20 years at the helm, in which he claimed six drivers' and eight constructors' titles, and worked with some of the greatest drivers in history including Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel.

However, his sacking came at a time when Red Bull looked as though they would not be able to challenge for race victories, with McLaren clearly the dominant team, and Red Bull down in fourth in the constructors' championship.

Since Laurent Mekies replaced Horner, however, Verstappen has claimed two victories and edged himself into an outside chance of challenging for a record-equalling fifth consecutive world championship.

Horner, meanwhile, has been linked with a return to the paddock with a number of different teams, including Aston Martin, Alpine and, most recently, Haas.

Now, Horner's arch rival from their time spent challenging for championships against one another, Toto Wolff, has opened up on whether a Horner return would go down well in the paddock. The Austrian has previously admitted missing Horner.

"That's something he has to decide for himself," Wolff told Sport Bild. "I don't know if he feels like he has a score to settle and wants to prove himself to everyone.

"He's certainly shown that he knows how to win victories and titles. You can't deny his success."

Horner v Wolff

Wolff has been Mercedes team principal since 2013, which was the last season of Red Bull's dominance, before Mercedes' record-breaking era began.

Wolff and Mercedes won eight consecutive constructors' championships between 2014-2021, while F1 legend Lewis Hamilton claimed six of his seven drivers' titles in that time.

Horner and Wolff were regularly involved in wars of words during their time as the two heads of two of the biggest teams on the F1 grid.

That rivalry was arguably at its peak during the 2021 championship battle, in which Mercedes pipped Red Bull in the constructors' standings, but Verstappen beat Hamilton in the drivers' standings.

