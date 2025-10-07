F1 legend Lewis Hamilton has released a fiery statement on social media after experiencing yet another setback with Ferrari last weekend.

The seven-time champion appeared to be improving early on in the race weekend having struggled in comparison to new team-mate Charles Leclerc so far this season.

Since making the switch from Mercedes at the start of this season, Hamilton has been out-qualified by the Monegasque star on 15 out of a possible 18 outings, but the British racer did manage to line up on the grid ahead of his team-mate for the third time this season ahead of Sunday's race.

As the Singapore Grand Prix entered the closing stages at Marina Bay however, Hamilton was forced to grapple with his SF-25 after suffering a brake issue, with the 40-year-old being hunted down by former rival Fernando Alonso.

Hamilton managed to hold off the two-time champion, with the pair crossing the line in P7 and P8 respectively, but after the chequered flag had been waved, the Ferrari driver was demoted thanks to a five-second time penalty for breaching track limits.

Hamilton reveals 'gratitude' after challenging times

Following the tricky end to what Hamilton had hoped would be a more positive weekend with Ferrari, he took to Instagram to share how he had reflected on his troubling times both on and off the track.

Just one week before the 18th round of the championship, Hamilton had to make the devastating decision to put down his beloved dog Roscoe, with the F1 icon touching on the emotional moment in the post.

“After a tough week, it feels good to be home. I had some time to reflect on my journey from Singapore and the main emotion I’m feeling is gratitude. The support and love I have felt since losing Roscoe has been a powerful reminder that, even when things sometimes seem dark, there is so much good in the world. You just have to look for it," Hamilton said.

“I’m looking at the positives on track too. The media headlines only tell one story — one where we don’t get things quite right, or things don’t go our way. But what I have been focused on over the past few months is the other story. The one about how this team responds when things go wrong. How we get back up, and we go again.

“Yesterday was the perfect example. We got the strategy right, but the brake issue set us back just when momentum was building. So now we get back in the factory, learn from this last race, and plan for the next one.

“I’m really proud of this team and want to help deliver the results they and the tifosi deserve. I see the progress we are making, and the hard work that goes into every race, but this is Ferrari. Progress alone is not enough. To achieve greatness we need to go further, be better. There is so much we can achieve together, and if we can build on our successes, and change the things we need to, I fully believe we will get there.

“Forza Ferrari."

