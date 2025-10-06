Sky Sports F1 legend Martin Brundle has issued an apology on social media after an awkward grid walk mistake at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The 66-year-old navigated the chaos of the Singapore grid with varying degrees of success on Sunday, as his hunt for famous faces met several stumbling blocks.

One of these included Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi, after Brundle was informed of his presence on the grid.

However, Brundle was told in his earpiece that Capaldi was wearing a cap, so he confidently set off on greeting a man who resembled the singer, and was definitely donning a cap.

As Brundle started the interview, assuming he was speaking to Capaldi, the man in the cap appeared rather confused as the real Capaldi materialised behind him, revealing that Brundle was instead speaking to his brother!

Brundle blunder forces cheeky social media exchange

The comedy of errors did not end there however, and after a brief interview Capaldi extended his arm for a handshake, only for Brundle to turn his back on the singer.

Capaldi, aware the camera was still on him, then made light of the situation and shook his own hand, as Brundle gave him a friendly pat on the back and was consumed by the chaos of the grid.

Naturally, the clip from the grid walk went viral on social media, with Capaldi sharing the exchange with the perfect response: “B****ed by Brundle.”

With the title for Brundle’s next biography established, the F1 legend responded to the comment via his own X account.

“Sincere apologies Lewis, I turned around to the camera with an urgent three second count going on in my ears to wind up for the national anthem,” Brundle wrote.

“Had no idea you were trying to shake my hand. A cardinal sin on my part which I hope to put right one day. Hope you enjoyed F1.”

Fellow Sky broadcaster David Croft wouldn’t let Brundle forget the exchange in the commentary booth however, forcing his colleague to relive the embarrassment all over again during the race.

Thankfully for Brundle, he chose an easy-natured celebrity to snub, and the exchange could have gone much worse if he had been confronted by a celebrity, as demonstrated by some of his previous infamous grid walk interactions.

