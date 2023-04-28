F1 Practice Today: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023 start times, schedule and TV
The 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend gets under way later today (Friday) with a thrilling bonus for F1 fans.
The fourth race of the 2023 season also boasts the first Sprint Race under the new format - which means Fridays get a whole lot spicier.
As well as the normal Free Practice 1 session to start the day, now Friday is also the landing spot for Qualifying for Sunday's race. That takes place later in the day.
Without further ado, let's give you a rundown on what happens, and crucially, when.
Free Practice 1 (FP1) - Friday April 28, 2023
We get under way early on Friday afternoon local time in Baku. Here is the crucial start time wherever you are in the world.
Local time: 1.30pm Friday
UK time (BST): 10.30am Friday
Central European Time (CET): 11.30am Friday
United States (Eastern Time): 5.30am Friday
United States (Central Time): 4.30am Friday
United States (Pacific Time): 2.30am Friday
South Africa: 11.30am Friday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 7.30pm Friday
Qualifying - Friday April 28, 2023
Qualifying takes place in the normal 60-minute window split into three sessions:
Local time: 5.00pm Friday
UK time (BST): 2.00pm Friday
Central European Time (CET): 3.00pm Friday
United States (Eastern Time): 9.00am Friday
United States (Central Time): 8.00am Friday
United States (Pacific Time): 6.00am Friday
South Africa: 3:00pm Friday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 11.00pm Friday
How to watch F1 practice and qualifying live on TV today
The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Baku, please check local listings:
UK: Sky Sports F1
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Australia: Fox Sports
Canada: RDS, TSN
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sport F1
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Spain: DAZN
Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra
Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes
F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.
