Graham Shaw

Friday 28 April 2023 07:57

The 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend gets under way later today (Friday) with a thrilling bonus for F1 fans.

The fourth race of the 2023 season also boasts the first Sprint Race under the new format - which means Fridays get a whole lot spicier.

READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries: How much do Hamilton, Verstappen and co earn?

As well as the normal Free Practice 1 session to start the day, now Friday is also the landing spot for Qualifying for Sunday's race. That takes place later in the day.

Without further ado, let's give you a rundown on what happens, and crucially, when.

Free Practice 1 (FP1) - Friday April 28, 2023

We get under way early on Friday afternoon local time in Baku. Here is the crucial start time wherever you are in the world.

Local time: 1.30pm Friday

UK time (BST): 10.30am Friday

Central European Time (CET): 11.30am Friday

United States (Eastern Time): 5.30am Friday

United States (Central Time): 4.30am Friday

United States (Pacific Time): 2.30am Friday

South Africa: 11.30am Friday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 7.30pm Friday

Qualifying - Friday April 28, 2023

Qualifying takes place in the normal 60-minute window split into three sessions:

Local time: 5.00pm Friday

UK time (BST): 2.00pm Friday

Central European Time (CET): 3.00pm Friday

United States (Eastern Time): 9.00am Friday

United States (Central Time): 8.00am Friday

United States (Pacific Time): 6.00am Friday

South Africa: 3:00pm Friday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 11.00pm Friday

How to watch F1 practice and qualifying live on TV today

The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Baku, please check local listings:

UK: Sky Sports F1

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes

F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.

READ MORE: F1 WAGs in 2023: Who are the partners of Verstappen, Horner and co?