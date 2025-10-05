F1 boss delivers worrying statement after popular race axed

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has issued a statement regarding the future of historic races on the calendar, following the axing of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

Imola will not be on the 2026 F1 schedule, with it dropping off the calendar to make way for the new Madrid street circuit.

It means that Italy will have just one race on the calendar, the legendary track at Monza that is labelled the 'temple of speed'.

But Domenicali's recent comments may cause alarm for fans of iconic purpose built circuits such as Monza, Spa and Silverstone.

And that's because the Italian has suggested that younger fans prefer races around modern street circuits, and that the history of a particular event will not necessarily guarantee its place on future F1 calendars.

"If a track has historic value it's a plus, but not enough," Domenicali told the BSMT podcast.

"For young people who follow F1, they don't care whether they watch a race in Monte Carlo or Las Vegas."

What new tracks are coming to F1?

The introduction of the Madrid street circuit to the calendar means that there are now two Spanish races on the 2026 schedule, placing the Circuit de Catalunya's long-term future potentially at risk.

There are a number of brand new tracks, and old tracks looking to make a return, waiting to get onto the calendar, but the record-breaking length of the 2024 and 2025 seasons means that there will likely be a one in, one out approach.

Qiddiyah in Saudi Arabia is looking to be on there, as well as a new track in Bangkok, Thailand. There has also been suggestion of the likes of Malaysia and Turkey preparing for a return having previously held races, while F1 have expressed a desire to head back to Africa for the first time since 1993.

