Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix FREE

Here's how you can watch the F1 highlights of the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix for FREE this weekend on Channel 4.

F1's 18th round of the season is at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, where Max Verstappen is hoping to claim a third successive grand prix victory and prove that he is indeed in the drivers' championship race.

A 'heat hazard' has been declared in Singapore by the FIA, meaning drivers are entitled to wear cooling vests, but as things stand there isn't any rain expected for the two competitive sessions on Saturday and Sunday.

That will be music to McLaren's ears, as they look to seal their second successive constructors' championship title. Drivers' title rivals Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris need to score just 13 points between them to make it mathematically impossible for any of McLaren's rivals to catch them in the teams' standings.

Here is how you can watch all the competitive sessions from the Singapore GP for free, in what is set to be an exciting weekend of F1 action at the Marina Bay Street Circuit!

What time is F1 on Channel 4 for the Singapore Grand Prix?

Channel 4 will have two highlights sessions on free-to-air TV in the UK this weekend.

They will show highlights of Saturday's qualifying session at the Singapore GP on Saturday, October 4 at 7.30pm (BST), where Lee McKenzie will be joined by David Coulthard and Billy Monger.

Highlights of the race on Sunday will be shown on Channel 4 on Sunday, October 5, a little bit earlier than Saturday's show, at 5:30pm.

Once again, McKenzie will be joined by Coulthard and Monger for the two-and-a-half hour-long programme.

If you miss any of the running from the weekend at Marina Bay, you can catch all the highlights on Channel 4's on-demand service.

Channel 4 brings you the highlights of every qualifying session, sprint, and race throughout the season for free.

It also offers live coverage of the entire British Grand Prix weekend every year, allowing UK fans to catch every exciting moment of their home race.

