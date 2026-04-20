F1 insider gives '100%' verdict on Indian Grand Prix return

An F1 insider has given an update on a potential return for the Indian Grand Prix, after it was revealed that it could soon make a return.

Indian Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently said that his government will streamline the tax-related hurdles that led to the event leaving the country back in 2013, and that there 'will be an F1 race in India in 2027'.

However, GPFans understands that there will not be an F1 race in India in 2027, despite the sport recognising India as a valuable market.

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The messaging from F1 and the Indian government has been a little mixed, but former F1 racer Karun Chandhok has now provided an update.

Chandhok represented India in F1 when he drove in the sport in 2010 and 2011, although he only competed in 11 grands prix and did not race in the Indian GP.

"I think there's a lot of ambition and a lot of enthusiasm for Formula 1 to come back to India," Chandhok told the Sky F1 podcast.

"I think from the conversations I've had with the sports minister and the new owners of the track, they very much want to explore F1 coming back, but I can tell you 100 per cent it will not be coming back in 2027. I hope it comes back in the future but there's a lot of work to be done before that."

In response, David Croft said: "That's not what the Indian sports minister said yesterday," before joking about the mixed messages regarding the event.

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The history of the Indian Grand Prix

There have only ever been three F1 races in India, consecutively between 2011-2013.

It is no surprise, given Sebastian Vettel and Red Bull's dominance during that particular period in the sport's history, that the German legend claimed all three pole positions and race victories at the Buddh International Circuit.

It means that it is one of very few tracks in which only one driver has managed to win there, when multiple races have taken place.

The Portimao Circuit in Portugal is another, with Lewis Hamilton having a 100 per cent win record at that track from the events that were held in 2020 and 2021.

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