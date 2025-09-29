One of F1's best ever looking cars goes up for sale

Got a few quid laying around? You – yes, you – could own a real life, bona fide F1 car very soon.

Alright, it's a bit more than a few quid. But a 2019 Toro Rosso STR14-04 that was driven by both Alex Albon and Pierre Gasly during the season is going up for auction next month, with a low, low starting bid of just £400,000.

The car took Gasly to the team's best result of the 2010s, second at the Brazilian Grand Prix. That was the team's third ever podium finish, and their last under the Toro Rosso name before being rebranded as AlphaTauri the following season.

The striking blue livery was a fan favourite at the time and has aged well, with the sleek aerodynamic design of the 2019 field one of the most aesthetically pleasing in years too.

A piece of F1 history available for purchase

Unfortunately for whoever buys this, you won't be able to just jump in and head down to your local Safeway to pick up two pints of milk and a loaf of bread, because the original engine is back in Japan with Honda.

There aren't any grid penalties for power unit changes in real life (because you don't really have a starting grid in 99.9 per cent of situations in real life, except like 'going go-karting' or something), so there's presumably nothing to stop you getting something fresh fitted. Maybe even something that sounds better than a hybrid-era F1 car?

While there's no power unit, the buyer will also get different spec front nosecone and wing, team cover, spare parts and additional rims and tyres. So that's something.

If you want to check it out yourself and see some pictures of the car as-is, the full listing is available to view here. Happy bidding!

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton issues crucial update as racing star ruled OUT of Singapore GP

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton PRAISED for ignoring Ferrari order

READ MORE: Christian Horner and Geri Halliwell make huge marriage decision after Red Bull payout

READ MORE: George Russell ‘not committed’ to Mercedes F1 team

Related