Lewis Hamilton calls for prayers as F1 icon suffers 'scary' hours

F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has called for prayers on social media after he suffered 'scary hours' along with pet dog Roscoe.

Roscoe Hamilton has been by Hamilton’s side since he was adopted in 2013, and alongside his late dog Coco, the pair blazed the trail for canine appearances in the F1 paddock.

At 13-years-old, Roscoe still maintains a happy and upbeat persona on social media, but recently has suffered from health issues.

Hamilton confirmed at Silverstone this year that Roscoe was now deaf, while in April the bulldog was diagnosed with pneumonia.

In a recent photo shared to Hamilton’s Instagram story, Roscoe was pictured in an oxygen kennel where it was confirmed he had been hospitalised.

“It’s been a scary few hours, please everyone keep Roscoe in your thoughts and prayers,” Hamilton wrote.

Roscoe Hamilton hospitalised

Lewis Hamilton shared an update on dog Roscoe

When Hamilton is busy at the racetrack, Roscoe is cared for by animal trainer Kirstin McMillan, who frequently shares updates on the A List dog via her own Instagram profile.

McMillan re-shared Hamilton’s post on her story, offering her support to Hamilton in the terrifying time for the champion.

Following his diagnosis of pneumonia, Roscoe received treatment where it was revealed by McMillan he had undergone acupuncture and a high-dose Vitamin C IV drop, in addition to the strong antibiotics.

Elsewhere this year, Roscoe featured in a Vogue article and photoshoot - aptly titled Dogue - where the bulldog looked as buoyant as ever, and Hamilton revealed his best qualities.

“Best quality? I think it’s his temperament, honestly. He is the kindest, such a sweetheart. Anyone can approach him from anywhere,” Hamilton said.

“He has never attacked anyone ever. He’s super, super easy. He doesn’t go crazy around other dogs. He’s just probably the most mellow dog there is, really, until he sees a bowling ball or football.”

When Hamilton was asked what the one place, he would take Roscoe, he replied: “I would love to take him surfing in Hawaii, but he hates water.

“He’s been terrified of water since he was a pup. Coco would run for waves, and he runs away from the waves. I don’t know if he’s had a past life, but he’s such a wuss when it comes to water.

“But the funniest thing is when I wash him in the shower and tell him to come in, he puts his head down as if he’s in trouble and walks in all sad, tries to give you the guilt, like a kid would give you.

“But then we wash him, and he’s so happy and starts rolling around. He’s having the best time. So he hates the idea of having a wash but loves it afterward.”

