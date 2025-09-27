close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Oscar Piastri, Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, British GP, 2025

McLaren admit Max Verstappen 'absolutely' in F1 title battle

McLaren admit Max Verstappen 'absolutely' in F1 title battle

Sam Cook
Oscar Piastri, Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, British GP, 2025

McLaren F1 team principal Andrea Stella has said that Max Verstappen is 'absolutely' in a world championship battle with his two drivers.

Oscar Piastri's retirement on the first lap of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix meant that he scored zero points last weekend, while his team-mate Lando Norris only managed to score six after finishing seventh.

Max Verstappen, meanwhile, secured his second successive grand prix victory to move to within just 69 points of championship leader Piastri, and 44 points of Norris.

Despite McLaren having dominated in 2025 - they've claimed seven one-twos across the year and are likely to wrap up the constructors' title in Singapore next time out - Verstappen has managed to win four races so far this year.

With seven race weekends remaining in the season, Verstappen still has an outside chance of securing a record-equalling fifth consecutive world championship title.

Now, Stella has released a public warning to his drivers, suggesting that Verstappen is in the title battle, and that it is not a foregone conclusion that the champion will be a McLaren driver.

"Do I still consider Verstappen a contender? Absolutely," Stella told F1 media during the Azerbaijan GP weekend. "Write that in capital letters. We've already concluded internally that Red Bull's victory in Monza two weeks ago shouldn't be considered an exception. They arrived there with a new floor, and perhaps they're setting up their car slightly differently.

"We mustn't forget that they have Max Verstappen at their disposal, and it's not for nothing that he won the championship four times in a row. And as I've said before, there will certainly be races where McLaren doesn't have a competitive advantage."

McLaren seeking championship double

McLaren only need to score 13 points in Singapore next time outto wrap up their second successive title with six events to spare.

But the team want more than that, and are desperate for either Norris or Piastri to become the first McLaren driver to win a drivers' championship title since Lewis Hamilton in 2008.

Piastri still holds a hefty lead over both Norris and Verstappen, but his three huge mistakes made throughout the Azerbaijan GP weekend may just have given his rivals hope that he is not unflappable.

Not having had the experience of losing out to the imperious Verstappen before may just work in Piastri's favour, with Norris having been beaten to the 2024 title by the Dutchman.

READ MORE: F1 world champions: Full list from Farina to four-time King Verstappen

READ MORE: F1 driver salaries: What stars including Hamilton and Verstappen earn

READ MORE: F1 drivers age: How old are Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris and co?

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen pictured in Ferrari drive as team 'mess up' driver signing

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Latest News

Christian Horner comeback posed with F1 team in crisis
Christian Horner

Christian Horner comeback posed with F1 team in crisis

  • 10 minutes ago
McLaren admit Max Verstappen 'absolutely' in F1 title battle
Latest F1 News

McLaren admit Max Verstappen 'absolutely' in F1 title battle

  • 1 hour ago
Ferrari star Leclerc nervous over radical proposal from F1 chief
Latest F1 News

Ferrari star Leclerc nervous over radical proposal from F1 chief

  • 2 hours ago
F1 team hold 'test' to replace 'expensive' diver
Latest F1 News

F1 team hold 'test' to replace 'expensive' diver

  • 3 hours ago
Verstappen tactic BLOCKED better result for Tsunoda
Latest F1 News

Verstappen tactic BLOCKED better result for Tsunoda

  • Today 08:57
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen pictured in Ferrari drive as team 'mess up' driver signing
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen pictured in Ferrari drive as team 'mess up' driver signing

  • Today 07:42
More news

Most read

Max Verstappen absence confirmed for next race
200.000+ views

Max Verstappen absence confirmed for next race

  • 14 september
 FIA statement confirms disqualification verdict for Max Verstappen after Azerbaijan GP victory
200.000+ views

FIA statement confirms disqualification verdict for Max Verstappen after Azerbaijan GP victory

  • 22 september
 FIA announce Max Verstappen inspection as samples taken after Italian GP victory
75.000+ views

FIA announce Max Verstappen inspection as samples taken after Italian GP victory

  • 10 september
 Verstappen caught short by doping control checks after facing huge delay
50.000+ views

Verstappen caught short by doping control checks after facing huge delay

  • 17 september
 FIA announce PENALTY for F1 champion at Azerbaijan Grand Prix
40.000+ views

FIA announce PENALTY for F1 champion at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

  • 21 september
 F1 News Today: Double driver replacement confirmed as legend to miss Azerbaijan Grand Prix
40.000+ views

F1 News Today: Double driver replacement confirmed as legend to miss Azerbaijan Grand Prix

  • 17 september

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x