Oscar Piastri's 'bubble has burst' after Baku horror show

F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve believes that Oscar Piastri's poor weekend in Baku could prove that McLaren aren't fit to claim the title this season.

After crashing in qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the 24-year-old was forced to start way back in P9, with his work cut out to carve through the pack ahead of him.

Yet before he even managed to complete the first lap in Baku, Piastri had been ruled out of Sunday's race.

In an uncharacteristic mistake from the championship leader, Piastri locked up at Turn 5 and collided straight into the barriers.

His first DNF of the season surprised 1997 champion and F1 pundit Villeneuve, who spoke to OLBG after the race.

“Piastri’s crash showed that his bubble there was a bit burst," the Canadian racer said.

“Is it a one-off? Everyone can have a moment of down like this. It doesn't matter how strong you are. Even Max has had some weekends where we're like, OK, maybe that one was a little over the top!

“But the curious thing is it was the two drivers and the team. The whole thing. Not just one aspect. There was no sparkle particularly from Norris all weekend.

“His mistakes were less costly because he didn't hit the wall, but he should have qualified at least P2. Then he just went a little bit wide, messed up and then had a lacklustre race. It was incredible.”

Has Piastri snapped amid F1 title race?

At last weekend's Azerbaijan GP, Piastri endured his worst race weekend since joining McLaren F1.

He's DNF'd before in his career, three times in fact, but his crash on lap one of Sunday's event saw him break his 34-race streak of finishing a grand prix.

Not only that, but it also lost him the chance of picking up any points in the drivers' standings, with title rivals Lando Norris and Max Verstappen gaining further ground on him as a result.

In the first championship campaign where he has truly been competitive, the Aussie racer showed cracks in his usual cool persona.

Not only that, but he proved he isn't unbeatable. Both McLaren drivers have now experienced major mistakes this season that could be the reason they either win their maiden title this year or not.

It's therefore no surprise that after the uninspiring display across the board from McLaren last time out, many are now pinning their hopes on Verstappen to spice up the season and make a championship comeback.

