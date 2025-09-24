close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Oscar Piastri looks deflated in front of the Azerbaijan flag

Oscar Piastri's 'bubble has burst' after Baku horror show

Oscar Piastri's 'bubble has burst' after Baku horror show

Kerry Violet
Oscar Piastri looks deflated in front of the Azerbaijan flag

F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve believes that Oscar Piastri's poor weekend in Baku could prove that McLaren aren't fit to claim the title this season.

After crashing in qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the 24-year-old was forced to start way back in P9, with his work cut out to carve through the pack ahead of him.

Yet before he even managed to complete the first lap in Baku, Piastri had been ruled out of Sunday's race.

In an uncharacteristic mistake from the championship leader, Piastri locked up at Turn 5 and collided straight into the barriers.

His first DNF of the season surprised 1997 champion and F1 pundit Villeneuve, who spoke to OLBG after the race.

“Piastri’s crash showed that his bubble there was a bit burst," the Canadian racer said.

“Is it a one-off? Everyone can have a moment of down like this. It doesn't matter how strong you are. Even Max has had some weekends where we're like, OK, maybe that one was a little over the top!

“But the curious thing is it was the two drivers and the team. The whole thing. Not just one aspect. There was no sparkle particularly from Norris all weekend.

“His mistakes were less costly because he didn't hit the wall, but he should have qualified at least P2. Then he just went a little bit wide, messed up and then had a lacklustre race. It was incredible.”

Has Piastri snapped amid F1 title race?

At last weekend's Azerbaijan GP, Piastri endured his worst race weekend since joining McLaren F1.

He's DNF'd before in his career, three times in fact, but his crash on lap one of Sunday's event saw him break his 34-race streak of finishing a grand prix.

Not only that, but it also lost him the chance of picking up any points in the drivers' standings, with title rivals Lando Norris and Max Verstappen gaining further ground on him as a result.

In the first championship campaign where he has truly been competitive, the Aussie racer showed cracks in his usual cool persona.

Not only that, but he proved he isn't unbeatable. Both McLaren drivers have now experienced major mistakes this season that could be the reason they either win their maiden title this year or not.

It's therefore no surprise that after the uninspiring display across the board from McLaren last time out, many are now pinning their hopes on Verstappen to spice up the season and make a championship comeback.

F1 HEADLINES: Christian Horner ready for F1 return as FIA statement issued

READ MORE: Ferrari relegated after Lewis Hamilton slip-up at Azerbaijan GP

READ MORE: FIA statement confirms disqualification verdict for Max Verstappen after Azerbaijan GP victory

READ MORE: Red Bull confirm sacking of F1 team boss in bombshell statement

Related

F1 McLaren Oscar Piastri Azerbaijan Grand Prix Jacques Villeneuve Baku

Latest News

Max Verstappen 'loyalty' verdict issued as Red Bull move broached
F1 News & Gossip

Max Verstappen 'loyalty' verdict issued as Red Bull move broached

  • 19 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton 'happier' after accepting Ferrari reality
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton 'happier' after accepting Ferrari reality

  • 1 hour ago
F1 star issues update on shock Mercedes transfer
F1 News & Gossip

F1 star issues update on shock Mercedes transfer

  • 2 hours ago
Oscar Piastri's 'bubble has burst' after Baku horror show
McLaren

Oscar Piastri's 'bubble has burst' after Baku horror show

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Christian Horner ready for F1 return as star drops Aston Martin bombshell
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Christian Horner ready for F1 return as star drops Aston Martin bombshell

  • Today 15:54
Max Verstappen's secret Red Bull advantage in shock McLaren title fight
F1 News & Gossip

Max Verstappen's secret Red Bull advantage in shock McLaren title fight

  • Today 12:57
More news

Most read

FIA confirm Red Bull star stripped of victory at Italian Grand Prix
400.000+ views

FIA confirm Red Bull star stripped of victory at Italian Grand Prix

  • 6 september
 Max Verstappen absence confirmed for next race
200.000+ views

Max Verstappen absence confirmed for next race

  • 14 september
 FIA statement confirms disqualification verdict for Max Verstappen after Azerbaijan GP victory
150.000+ views

FIA statement confirms disqualification verdict for Max Verstappen after Azerbaijan GP victory

  • 22 september
 Lewis Hamilton hit with FIA penalty after Italian Grand Prix woe
100.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton hit with FIA penalty after Italian Grand Prix woe

  • 6 september
 FIA announce Max Verstappen inspection as samples taken after Italian GP victory
75.000+ views

FIA announce Max Verstappen inspection as samples taken after Italian GP victory

  • 10 september
 Verstappen caught short by doping control checks after facing huge delay
50.000+ views

Verstappen caught short by doping control checks after facing huge delay

  • 17 september

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x