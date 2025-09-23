close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Adrian Newey and Aston Martin

Adrian Newey's odd 2am habit revealed

Adrian Newey's odd 2am habit revealed

Sam Cook
Adrian Newey and Aston Martin

An Aston Martin F1 insider has revealed an unusual habit of design legend Adrian Newey.

Newey is largely considered to be one of the greatest car designers of all time, with Newey-designed machines winning 25 world championships across spells with Williams, McLaren and Red Bull.

Now, the 66-year-old is the managing technical partner at Aston Martin, a role he started in March after 19 years spent with Red Bull.

Newey is looking to get the Aston Martin outfit nearer to the front in 2026, when new regulations come sweeping into the sport, with the ambitious outfit looking to challenge for championships in the future.

Aston Martin ambassador Pedro de la Rosa has now revealed quite how hard Newey is working on pushing the Silverstone outfit closer to their rivals, suggesting that he is putting in some very late nights.

"The important thing is that Adrian Newey didn't come to Aston Martin to retire," De la Rosa told the Dura La Vita podcast.

"It's because he sees the team's potential. Newey is working... not 24 hours a day, because he sleeps. But he sleeps very little, I can guarantee you that. And it's amazing.

"Any day you go to the factory at any time, you look and he's in his office. Any time, I can even tell you at two in the morning. I've gone there at that time to pick up things and leave.

"The Adrian Newey effect isn't just a marketing hype. It's a work effect, an inspiration effect, and it's stretching and inspiring new generations. Everyone is very excited to work and learn with him.

"Newey came to the team because he sees the potential. Because of the investment, which takes many years to materialise in wind tunnels, CFD testing, etc, the potential is there. But we're going to prove it in 2026. All of this is fine words, but a lifeline speaks volumes."

READ MORE: F1 world champions: Full list from Farina to four-time King Verstappen

READ MORE: F1 drivers age: How old are Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris and co?

F1 HEADLINES: Christian Horner ready for F1 return as FIA statement issued

READ MORE: Red Bull confirm sacking of F1 team boss in bombshell statement

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton reveals why he failed to follow Ferrari team orders

Related

Aston Martin Adrian Newey Pedro De La Rosa

Latest News

Adrian Newey's odd 2am habit revealed
F1 Legends

Adrian Newey's odd 2am habit revealed

  • 59 minutes ago
Hamilton could ABANDON season after DNF
Racing News

Hamilton could ABANDON season after DNF

  • 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen claims title success
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen claims title success

  • 2 hours ago
George Russell wants permanent F1 change after shock Baku result
Azerbaijan Grand Prix

George Russell wants permanent F1 change after shock Baku result

  • 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton fading away at Ferrari after Max Verstappen masterstroke
F1 Legends

Lewis Hamilton fading away at Ferrari after Max Verstappen masterstroke

  • Today 18:57
Christian Horner puts final nail in Red Bull coffin
Red Bull Crisis

Christian Horner puts final nail in Red Bull coffin

  • Today 17:57
More news

Most read

FIA confirm Red Bull star stripped of victory at Italian Grand Prix
400.000+ views

FIA confirm Red Bull star stripped of victory at Italian Grand Prix

  • 6 september
 Max Verstappen absence confirmed for next race
200.000+ views

Max Verstappen absence confirmed for next race

  • 14 september
 Lewis Hamilton hit with FIA penalty after Italian Grand Prix woe
100.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton hit with FIA penalty after Italian Grand Prix woe

  • 6 september
 FIA announce Max Verstappen inspection as samples taken after Italian GP victory
75.000+ views

FIA announce Max Verstappen inspection as samples taken after Italian GP victory

  • 10 september
 Verstappen caught short by doping control checks after facing huge delay
50.000+ views

Verstappen caught short by doping control checks after facing huge delay

  • 17 september
 Max Verstappen Ferrari talks confirmed
40.000+ views

Max Verstappen Ferrari talks confirmed

  • 4 september

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x