Adrian Newey's odd 2am habit revealed

An Aston Martin F1 insider has revealed an unusual habit of design legend Adrian Newey.

Newey is largely considered to be one of the greatest car designers of all time, with Newey-designed machines winning 25 world championships across spells with Williams, McLaren and Red Bull.

Now, the 66-year-old is the managing technical partner at Aston Martin, a role he started in March after 19 years spent with Red Bull.

Newey is looking to get the Aston Martin outfit nearer to the front in 2026, when new regulations come sweeping into the sport, with the ambitious outfit looking to challenge for championships in the future.

Aston Martin ambassador Pedro de la Rosa has now revealed quite how hard Newey is working on pushing the Silverstone outfit closer to their rivals, suggesting that he is putting in some very late nights.

"The important thing is that Adrian Newey didn't come to Aston Martin to retire," De la Rosa told the Dura La Vita podcast.

"It's because he sees the team's potential. Newey is working... not 24 hours a day, because he sleeps. But he sleeps very little, I can guarantee you that. And it's amazing.

"Any day you go to the factory at any time, you look and he's in his office. Any time, I can even tell you at two in the morning. I've gone there at that time to pick up things and leave.

"The Adrian Newey effect isn't just a marketing hype. It's a work effect, an inspiration effect, and it's stretching and inspiring new generations. Everyone is very excited to work and learn with him.

"Newey came to the team because he sees the potential. Because of the investment, which takes many years to materialise in wind tunnels, CFD testing, etc, the potential is there. But we're going to prove it in 2026. All of this is fine words, but a lifeline speaks volumes."

