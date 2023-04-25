Allison reveals reasons behind SHOCK Mercedes change

Chris Deeley

Tuesday 25 April 2023 21:57

James Allison has revealed the reason for Mercedes' recent personnel switch, which saw him and Mike Elliott essentially swap jobs.

Allison had stepped back as the team's technical director in 2021, which coincided with a downturn in fortunes for the Silver Arrows and the rising quality of the Red Bull machine.

Speaking on the F1 Nation podcast this week about returning to his old role, Allison insisted that the change wasn't to do with any one race, but rather what would be best for the team in the long-term.

"I don't think that the decision is particularly dependent on the fortune of the car on a given race weekend," he said. "It was based on a sober assessment on what the pair of us are best suited to – and we thing that the overall fighting strength of this team is maximised by this role swap.

One foot in front of the other

"Let's hope that Melbourne is just the first step in a general pick up and recovery that allows us to get more competitive by the weekend, but Mike and I are convinced that the jobs we're setting out to do, we'll be playing out best part in that recovery in the time ahead of us."

The team put out a statement last week at the time of the change, confirming the swap and claiming that it would be best for the team.

"We are focused on building the best racing car – and building the best team to develop that car," they said, "with everybody playing to their greatest strengths in the organisation."