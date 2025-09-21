close global

Baku

F1 Race Today: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

F1 Race Today: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

Sam Cook
Baku

McLaren can win the F1 constructors' championship TODAY (Sunday, September 21) at the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, and here's how you can watch the action.

All the Woking-based outfit have to do is outscore Ferrari by nine points to get their hands on the title for the second successive year, but they're going to have to do it from outside of the front three rows.

Championship leader Oscar Piastri crashed out of qualifying and will start the race down in ninth, while Lando Norris could only put in a time good enough for seventh despite not having any issues in a chaotic Q3.

Max Verstappen beat both of the championship protagonists to pole position, while Williams star Carlos Sainz will start on the front row with Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson behind him in third.

With both McLarens and both Ferraris starting way down the order, Sunday's race is set to be a thrilling affair.

And here's how you can watch Sunday's race and at what time in your region.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Sunday, September 21, 2025

Lights out for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix takes place today (Sunday, September 21, 2025) at 3:00pm local time (AZT).

Find the race start times converted to your local time zone below:

Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Race - Sunday September 21 2025

LocationTime
Local time (AZT)3:00pm Sunday
British Summer Time (BST)12:00pm Sunday
United States (EDT)7:00am Sunday
United States (CDT)6:00am Sunday
United States (PDT)4:00am Sunday
Australia (AEST)9:00pm Sunday
Australia (AWST)7:00pm Sunday
Australia (ACST)8:30pm Sunday
Mexico (CST)5:00am Sunday
Japan (JST)8:00pm Sunday
South Africa (SAST)1:00pm Sunday
Egypt (EEST)2:00pm Sunday
China (CST)7:00pm Sunday
India (IST)4:30pm Sunday
Brazil (BRT)8:00am Sunday
Singapore (SGT)7:00pm Sunday
Saudi Arabia (AST)2:00pm Sunday
Turkey (EEST)2:00pm Sunday
United Arab Emirates (GST)3:00pm Sunday

How to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Mediaset
CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
*BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
*LuxembourgRTL.Zwee
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
*AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

* - F1 fans can watch Sunday's Azerbaijan GP and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA issue disqualification verdict as two big names set to miss Azerbaijan Grand Prix

READ MORE: F1 team request FIA race permission after star driver disqualified at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Quali Results: SIX red flags cause chaos as Oscar Piastri crashes out in Baku

READ MORE: FIA issue official statement as F1 star DISQUALIFIED from Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying

