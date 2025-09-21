F1 Race Today: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

McLaren can win the F1 constructors' championship TODAY (Sunday, September 21) at the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, and here's how you can watch the action.

All the Woking-based outfit have to do is outscore Ferrari by nine points to get their hands on the title for the second successive year, but they're going to have to do it from outside of the front three rows.

Championship leader Oscar Piastri crashed out of qualifying and will start the race down in ninth, while Lando Norris could only put in a time good enough for seventh despite not having any issues in a chaotic Q3.

Max Verstappen beat both of the championship protagonists to pole position, while Williams star Carlos Sainz will start on the front row with Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson behind him in third.

With both McLarens and both Ferraris starting way down the order, Sunday's race is set to be a thrilling affair.

And here's how you can watch Sunday's race and at what time in your region.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Sunday, September 21, 2025

Lights out for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix takes place today (Sunday, September 21, 2025) at 3:00pm local time (AZT).

Find the race start times converted to your local time zone below:

Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Race - Sunday September 21 2025

Location Time Local time (AZT) 3:00pm Sunday British Summer Time (BST) 12:00pm Sunday United States (EDT) 7:00am Sunday United States (CDT) 6:00am Sunday United States (PDT) 4:00am Sunday Australia (AEST) 9:00pm Sunday Australia (AWST) 7:00pm Sunday Australia (ACST) 8:30pm Sunday Mexico (CST) 5:00am Sunday Japan (JST) 8:00pm Sunday South Africa (SAST) 1:00pm Sunday Egypt (EEST) 2:00pm Sunday China (CST) 7:00pm Sunday India (IST) 4:30pm Sunday Brazil (BRT) 8:00am Sunday Singapore (SGT) 7:00pm Sunday Saudi Arabia (AST) 2:00pm Sunday Turkey (EEST) 2:00pm Sunday United Arab Emirates (GST) 3:00pm Sunday

How to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1, Mediaset Canada CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ *Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports *Luxembourg RTL.Zwee Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports *Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

* - F1 fans can watch Sunday's Azerbaijan GP and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA issue disqualification verdict as two big names set to miss Azerbaijan Grand Prix

READ MORE: F1 team request FIA race permission after star driver disqualified at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Quali Results: SIX red flags cause chaos as Oscar Piastri crashes out in Baku

READ MORE: FIA issue official statement as F1 star DISQUALIFIED from Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying

Related