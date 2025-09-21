F1 Race Today: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
McLaren can win the F1 constructors' championship TODAY (Sunday, September 21) at the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, and here's how you can watch the action.
All the Woking-based outfit have to do is outscore Ferrari by nine points to get their hands on the title for the second successive year, but they're going to have to do it from outside of the front three rows.
Championship leader Oscar Piastri crashed out of qualifying and will start the race down in ninth, while Lando Norris could only put in a time good enough for seventh despite not having any issues in a chaotic Q3.
Max Verstappen beat both of the championship protagonists to pole position, while Williams star Carlos Sainz will start on the front row with Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson behind him in third.
With both McLarens and both Ferraris starting way down the order, Sunday's race is set to be a thrilling affair.
And here's how you can watch Sunday's race and at what time in your region.
Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Sunday, September 21, 2025
Lights out for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix takes place today (Sunday, September 21, 2025) at 3:00pm local time (AZT).
Find the race start times converted to your local time zone below:
Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
Race - Sunday September 21 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (AZT)
|3:00pm Sunday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|12:00pm Sunday
|United States (EDT)
|7:00am Sunday
|United States (CDT)
|6:00am Sunday
|United States (PDT)
|4:00am Sunday
|Australia (AEST)
|9:00pm Sunday
|Australia (AWST)
|7:00pm Sunday
|Australia (ACST)
|8:30pm Sunday
|Mexico (CST)
|5:00am Sunday
|Japan (JST)
|8:00pm Sunday
|South Africa (SAST)
|1:00pm Sunday
|Egypt (EEST)
|2:00pm Sunday
|China (CST)
|7:00pm Sunday
|India (IST)
|4:30pm Sunday
|Brazil (BRT)
|8:00am Sunday
|Singapore (SGT)
|7:00pm Sunday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|2:00pm Sunday
|Turkey (EEST)
|2:00pm Sunday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|3:00pm Sunday
How to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|*Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|*Luxembourg
|RTL.Zwee
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|*Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
* - F1 fans can watch Sunday's Azerbaijan GP and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
