Oscar Piastri OUT as McLaren star crashes at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

F1 championship leader Oscar Piastri crashed out of qualifying at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in what could be a huge moment in this season's title battle.

Piastri put his car into the wall at Turn Three in what was an uncharacteristic mistake from the Australian.

The 24-year-old was up and out of his car safely but no doubt will be furious for a blemish on an otherwise perfect weekend so far.

It handed Lando Norris a huge boost as he looks to close the 31 point gap to his McLaren team-mate, but the Brit was unable to capitalise as he only qualified down in seventh.

"Wow! I can't think of the last time we saw Oscar Piastri make a mistake," said Sky F1's Karun Chandhok.

"Clearly there have been a lot of mistakes in qualifying but that's a big whack into the barrier at Turn Three.

"He wasn't even close to the apex. Way too much speed, he couldn't get the car stopped in time, and then couldn't bail out of it and go down the escape road."

Oscar Piastri reacts to qualifying crash

“I think I just braked a little bit late," Piastri told Sky Sports.

“I’ve not seen any data but that’s normally what happens when you end up locking a brake, it's a bit late.

"Disappointing obviously, I felt like the car was in a good place, but a disappointing way to end.

"The first two corners were really good and then, I don't know if I tried a bit too much or [because] the rain has been around. There were some corners on the out lap that felt a bit tricky, but I don't know if that was one of them.

"Ultimately I need to go and have a look but I think just a case of trying a little bit too hard and paying the price."

