F1 Results Today: Lando Norris blows Oscar Piastri away in shock McLaren dominance
McLaren F1 star Lando Norris was fastest in FP3 at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, putting down a marker to Oscar Piastri ahead of qualifying.
Championship leader Piastri was third, 0.254 seconds behind Norris, who he leads by 31 points in the championship standings.
It was another session in which McLaren showed their dominance on a weekend in which they can seal the constructors' championship, and that was despite the good pace showed by Ferrari during the first two practice sessions on Friday.
Max Verstappen showed his might during the final session before qualifying, appearing to have found a perfect setup in his RB21, putting in a time good enough for second.
Throughout the session, drivers were struggling with wind speeds that were in excess of 40mph, with turn 16 being a problem area for many drivers, being caught out by conditions that were completely different to Friday's practice session.
That meant that times to begin with in the session were around three seconds off where the fastest times were at during FP1 and FP2, but the track soon started to ramp up and drivers found some confidence, with a flurry of late fast times.
F1 FP3 Results: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:41.223
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.222
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.254
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.276
|5
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.653
|6
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.741
|7
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.760
|8
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+0.762
|9
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+0.923
|10
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.986
|11
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+1.044
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+1.205
|13
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+1.263
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+1.368
|15
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.566
|16
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+1.617
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.645
|18
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+1.837
|19
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+2.099
|20
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+2.127
When is F1 qualifying on?
Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
Qualifying - Saturday, September 20 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (AZT)
|4:00pm Saturday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|1:00pm Saturday
|United States (EDT)
|8:00am Saturday
|United States (CDT)
|7:00am Saturday
|United States (PDT)
|5:00am Saturday
|Australia (AEST)
|10:00pm Saturday
|Australia (AWST)
|8:00pm Saturday
|Australia (ACST)
|9:30pm Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|6:00am Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|9:00pm Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|2:00pm Saturday
|Egypt (EEST)
|3:00pm Saturday
|China (CST)
|8:00pm Saturday
|India (IST)
|5:30pm Saturday
|Brazil (BRT)
|9:00am Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|8:00pm Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|3:00pm Saturday
|Turkey (EEST)
|3:00pm Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|4:00pm Saturday
