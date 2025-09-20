F1 Results Today: Lando Norris blows Oscar Piastri away in shock McLaren dominance

McLaren F1 star Lando Norris was fastest in FP3 at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, putting down a marker to Oscar Piastri ahead of qualifying.

Championship leader Piastri was third, 0.254 seconds behind Norris, who he leads by 31 points in the championship standings.

It was another session in which McLaren showed their dominance on a weekend in which they can seal the constructors' championship, and that was despite the good pace showed by Ferrari during the first two practice sessions on Friday.

Max Verstappen showed his might during the final session before qualifying, appearing to have found a perfect setup in his RB21, putting in a time good enough for second.

Throughout the session, drivers were struggling with wind speeds that were in excess of 40mph, with turn 16 being a problem area for many drivers, being caught out by conditions that were completely different to Friday's practice session.

That meant that times to begin with in the session were around three seconds off where the fastest times were at during FP1 and FP2, but the track soon started to ramp up and drivers found some confidence, with a flurry of late fast times.

F1 FP3 Results: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025

When is F1 qualifying on?

Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Qualifying - Saturday, September 20 2025

Location Time Local time (AZT) 4:00pm Saturday British Summer Time (BST) 1:00pm Saturday United States (EDT) 8:00am Saturday United States (CDT) 7:00am Saturday United States (PDT) 5:00am Saturday Australia (AEST) 10:00pm Saturday Australia (AWST) 8:00pm Saturday Australia (ACST) 9:30pm Saturday Mexico (CST) 6:00am Saturday Japan (JST) 9:00pm Saturday South Africa (SAST) 2:00pm Saturday Egypt (EEST) 3:00pm Saturday China (CST) 8:00pm Saturday India (IST) 5:30pm Saturday Brazil (BRT) 9:00am Saturday Singapore (SGT) 8:00pm Saturday Saudi Arabia (AST) 3:00pm Saturday Turkey (EEST) 3:00pm Saturday United Arab Emirates (GST) 4:00pm Saturday

F1 COMMENTATORS: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams including Martin Brundle, Naomi Schiff and Danica Patrick

F1 HEADLINES: McLaren duo on brink of HUGE FIA penalty as star driver wants stewarding change

READ MORE: F1 star reports SICK at Azerbaijan Grand Prix and misses key event

READ MORE: Aston Martin issue statement over Alonso retirement

Related