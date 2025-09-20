close global

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris appear with an Azerbaijan flag background

F1 Results Today: Lando Norris blows Oscar Piastri away in shock McLaren dominance

F1 Results Today: Lando Norris blows Oscar Piastri away in shock McLaren dominance

Sam Cook

Sam Cook
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris appear with an Azerbaijan flag background

McLaren F1 star Lando Norris was fastest in FP3 at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, putting down a marker to Oscar Piastri ahead of qualifying.

Championship leader Piastri was third, 0.254 seconds behind Norris, who he leads by 31 points in the championship standings.

It was another session in which McLaren showed their dominance on a weekend in which they can seal the constructors' championship, and that was despite the good pace showed by Ferrari during the first two practice sessions on Friday.

Max Verstappen showed his might during the final session before qualifying, appearing to have found a perfect setup in his RB21, putting in a time good enough for second.

Throughout the session, drivers were struggling with wind speeds that were in excess of 40mph, with turn 16 being a problem area for many drivers, being caught out by conditions that were completely different to Friday's practice session.

That meant that times to begin with in the session were around three seconds off where the fastest times were at during FP1 and FP2, but the track soon started to ramp up and drivers found some confidence, with a flurry of late fast times.

F1 FP3 Results: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1Lando NorrisMcLaren1:41.223
2Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.222
3Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.254
4Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.276
5Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.653
6George RussellMercedes+0.741
7Alex AlbonWilliams+0.760
8Oliver BearmanHaas+0.762
9Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+0.923
10Charles LeclercFerrari+0.986
11Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+1.044
12Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+1.205
13Carlos SainzWilliams+1.263
14Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+1.368
15Franco ColapintoAlpine+1.566
16Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+1.617
17Esteban OconHaas+1.645
18Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+1.837
19Pierre GaslyAlpine+2.099
20Lance StrollAston Martin+2.127

When is F1 qualifying on?

Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Qualifying - Saturday, September 20 2025

LocationTime
Local time (AZT)4:00pm Saturday
British Summer Time (BST)1:00pm Saturday
United States (EDT)8:00am Saturday
United States (CDT)7:00am Saturday
United States (PDT)5:00am Saturday
Australia (AEST)10:00pm Saturday
Australia (AWST)8:00pm Saturday
Australia (ACST)9:30pm Saturday
Mexico (CST)6:00am Saturday
Japan (JST)9:00pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST)2:00pm Saturday
Egypt (EEST)3:00pm Saturday
China (CST)8:00pm Saturday
India (IST)5:30pm Saturday
Brazil (BRT)9:00am Saturday
Singapore (SGT)8:00pm Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)3:00pm Saturday
Turkey (EEST)3:00pm Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)4:00pm Saturday

