F1 stars battle EXTREME Baku weather conditions at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

F1 stars at the Baku City Circuit for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend are set to face some extreme conditions as competitive action gets underway.

Following a Friday spent practicing their braking points and how to reverse from escape roads during two practice sessions, drivers will need to get accustomed to a completely new set of conditions on Saturday and Sunday.

Competitive action gets underway at the Baku City Circuit with the crucial qualifying session at 4pm local time (AZT), and while the session is expected to be dry throughout, vigorous wind gusts could provide somewhat of a problem for drivers.

Wind gusts of 50mph are expected at the Baku City Circuit during qualifying, which could make it extremely difficult for drivers to find their braking points compared to Friday, particularly into turn one of the back of one of the longest straights on the F1 calendar.

"It’s gusty and it shelters some parts," Davidson told Sky Sports ahead of FP3. "From talking to the teams it’s my understanding that it’s very had to simulate that.

"It’s hard to predict how it differs as you head through all the different buildings as it’s sheltered in some parts.

"The wind plays havoc for the driver behind the wheel knowing how the car is going to feel under them."

The race on Sunday is also set to see wind gusts of over 40mph, and there is also a 10% chance of precipitation falling in Sunday's race, which could cause chaotic conditions.

Norris and Piastri get set to do battle

Saturday's qualifying session is set to be closely fought between the two championship protagonists Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Piastri heads into the weekend 31 points ahead of his McLaren team-mate in the drivers' championship with eight events remaining in the season.

Norris will be desperate to avoid a Q1 exit, as happened to him during the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix when he was trying to chase down Max Verstappen in the championship standings.

Verstappen himself could look to spoil the McLaren party once more on Saturday in Baku, with the Dutchman already having achieved five pole positions throughout 2025 and having won the race at Monza last time out.

Away from the drivers' championship, McLaren can also wrap up the constructors' title this weekend, just needing to outscore Ferrari by nine points.

