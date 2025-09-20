close global

F1 Qualifying Today: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

Sam Cook
A crucial F1 qualifying session at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix takes place TODAY (Saturday, September 20) at the Baku City Circuit.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri's championship battle resumes, with the Australian racer 31 points ahead of Norris heading into the final eight events of the season.

Norris will be desperate to avoid a repeat of his qualifying performance at the 2024 Azerbaijan GP, when he was challenging Max Verstappen for the championship.

The Brit exited qualifying in Q1, starting the race all the way down in 17th, which caused serious damage to his chances of closing the huge gap to Verstappen in the standings.

If something similar happens this year, it could allow Piastri to open up an almost unassailable lead, but Norris will have his focus firmly set on trying to win the race in Baku, and pole position on Saturday would go a long way to helping him in that goal.

The McLaren drivers will be wary of the threat of an in-form Verstappen, however, with the Dutchman winning last time out at Monza.

Verstappen has claimed five pole positions already in 2025, and will be looking to spoil the McLaren party in Baku.

Here are your timings for today's crucial qualifying session.

F1 Qualifying times - Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Qualifying - Saturday, September 20 2025

LocationTime
Local time (AZT)4:00pm Saturday
British Summer Time (BST)1:00pm Saturday
United States (EDT)8:00am Saturday
United States (CDT)7:00am Saturday
United States (PDT)5:00am Saturday
Australia (AEST)10:00pm Saturday
Australia (AWST)8:00pm Saturday
Australia (ACST)9:30pm Saturday
Mexico (CST)6:00am Saturday
Japan (JST)9:00pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST)2:00pm Saturday
Egypt (EEST)3:00pm Saturday
China (CST)8:00pm Saturday
India (IST)5:30pm Saturday
Brazil (BRT)9:00am Saturday
Singapore (SGT)8:00pm Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)3:00pm Saturday
Turkey (EEST)3:00pm Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)4:00pm Saturday

How to watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Mediaset
CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
*BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
*LuxembourgRTL.Zwee
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
*AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

* - F1 fans can watch Sunday's Azerbaijan GP and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

