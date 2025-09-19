George Russell 'has signed new contract' at Mercedes
George Russell 'has signed new contract' at Mercedes
George Russell’s Mercedes contract has been a leading storyline of the 2025 F1 season, but a former driver believes he has already signed a new deal.
The Brit’s current deal with Mercedes expires at the end of the 2025 season, and with eight rounds remaining, there has been no official announcement on Russell’s future.
Despite the lack of official confirmation, team principal Toto Wolff informally revealed that Russell and Kimi Antonelli will race at Mercedes next season, and the 27-year-old has repeatedly assured the media he is unconcerned about his future.
Former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya however, believes that Russell has already signed a contract with Mercedes for next year.
“I would bet money that something's signed already and it just hasn't been announced. But if for some reason it hasn’t, it would be an issue with either the length of the contract or the value of the contract,” Montoya explained to Jackpot City Casino.
Will Russell sign a contract extension with Mercedes?
A major concern for Russell was Mercedes’ interest in four-time champion Max Verstappen, with the team in talks with the Dutchman until he confirmed his commitment to Red Bull for 2026.
Depending on who masters the regulations next year, and Red Bull’s performance, Mercedes could still be an option for Verstappen in 2027, but by then Russell will be hoping his long-term future is secure.
Montoya continued that Verstappen would be a major factor in negotiations, and that Russell will be seeking a multi-year deal.
“If I was George at this point, I’d be thinking, ‘They're talking about bringing Max in. I want to make sure I have a long enough contract. You're not going to extend me for just a year. If so f*** you'," he concluded.
