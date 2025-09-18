Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he is set to talk to four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel about his future plans at Ferrari.

Hamilton has been with the Scuderia since January this year, but has struggled to find his feet, and sits all the way down in sixth in the drivers' championship after 16 race weekends with his new team.

The seven-time champion is yet to have claimed a grand prix podium with his new team, and has been vastly outperformed by team-mate Charles Leclerc throughout 2025.

Hamilton initially moved to Ferrari with the hope of once again being able to challenge for a record-breaking eighth world championship title, and the 40-year-old will hope to bounce back in 2026 and do exactly that.

Now, as he looks towards next season having settled in to his new surroundings, Hamilton has suggested that he may reach out to Vettel, a man who experienced a similar situation to Hamilton.

Having been at Red Bull for six seasons, Vettel joined Ferrari in 2015 hoping to challenge for a fifth world title. While 14 grands prix victories followed, Vettel never won another championship.

"I was planning to speak to Seb during this break, and I think I will soon," Hamilton told L'Equipe. "I haven't called him this year because I'm not on my phone much. I didn't want to bother him, and before that, I didn't want to talk to him because I didn't want to get any ideas or preconceived notions.

"With six or eight months of experience, I have a good idea of ​​the situation, so I'll probably talk to him soon."

Hamilton latest in long line of champions to fail at Ferrari?

Vettel raced with the Maranello-based outfit between 2015-2020, before heading off to Aston Martin and ultimately retiring in 2022.

The German legend is largely regarded as one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time, as is Hamilton, who is desperately hoping that his time with the Scuderia yields more success than Vettel's career there.

Fernando Alonso was another multiple world champion who tried to return Ferrari to winning ways, but missed out in each of the five seasons that he spent with the team, with four of those championships going to Vettel at Red Bull.

Like Vettel, Alonso did manage to claim multiple race victories with Ferrari (11), an achievement that would kickstart Hamilton's time with the Scuderia if he can grab one grand prix victory before the start of 2026.

Now, Hamilton has suggested that he doesn't speak to Alonso about his time at Ferrari given they're both still competing at the top of the sport, but that the retired Vettel has been a help.

"Honestly, I haven't spoken to either of them," Hamilton revealed. "I don't talk to Fernando much. Seb, on the other hand, has been a great support, he's truly been incredible, a very good friend over the years."

READ MORE: F1 world champions: Full list from Farina to four-time King Verstappen

READ MORE: F1 drivers age: How old are Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris and co?

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen open to Ferrari move as F1 team axe driver for 2026

READ MORE: F1 star reports SICK at Azerbaijan Grand Prix and misses key event

Related