Juan Pablo Montoya has claimed that Max Verstappen is unlikely to see out his contract at Red Bull and will leave the team.

As almost unarguably the best driver in Formula 1 right now, the Dutchman could walk into any team that has the machinery to allow him to challenge for a world championship.

That's proving not to be the case at Red Bull this season, where despite picking up three race wins he has been unable to match the far more superior McLarens who between team-mates Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris are battling for their first world championship.

Verstappen has a contract until 2028 at Red Bull, but there are performance clauses within the deal that allow the four-time world champion to leave.

And Montoya believes that should Red Bull drop the ball with the new regulations in 2026, then Verstappen is going to quickly explore his options including Ferrari and Mercedes.

Where will Max Verstappen drive after Red Bull?

“I think Max will drive the red car but probably five or six years down the line. I think at some stage he'll have a chance, but not yet," the former Williams and McLaren star told Jackpot City Casino.

"I think he'll probably move. I'll be surprised if he doesn't move. Unless of course Red Bull does an amazing job.

“I think Max has matured and shown more maturity this year and we see a calmer Max. You don't hear the outbursts as much. I don't know if that’s because he's preparing psychologically to be somewhere else. Who knows?

“The obvious next move that you'll see at some point will be to Mercedes. But then Ferrari. That's what I think. But if Red Bull starts next year and it's a disaster, Max might jump ship really early. And you'll never know if it was the right decision for him because with the new rules and everybody figuring it out, you might see other teams making huge steps.

“What's really cool about next year is that you're adding the Audi power unit, you have the Ford power unit. The Honda’s going to be in one car, the Audi's going to be in one car, the Ford is going to be in the two Red Bull cars, I would assume. It could be very competitive.”

