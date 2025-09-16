F1 team in 'dark' place as behind the scenes turmoil hinted

Alpine F1 team are in a 'dark' place during the 2025 season, according to former FIA race steward and British racing driver Johnny Herbert.

Alpine are in the midst of a miserable campaign. The team sit 10th in the constructors' standings on 20 points, with Haas ahead of them in ninth on more than double their haul for the year (44 points).

All 20 of Alpine's points have come from Pierre Gasly, with neither Jack Doohan nor Franco Colapinto having anything to show for during their respective times with the team.

Doohan started the season with Alpine, before being replaced by Colapinto from the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix onwards.

That change has not worked and many have been left scratching their heads as to what happens next for Alpine.

What next for Alpine?

Herbert, 61, is one of those, as he admitted that he was taken off guard by the lack of resurgence from Alpine so far this year.

"Not good. And at the moment it's not as if there is a potential light at the end of the tunnel. It does seem to be a very long tunnel and it's very dark," Herbert told Racing Tipster.

"It's a really puzzling place for them to be in, considering the success they've had in the past because they’re just not able to put themselves anywhere near a chance of getting in the top six, let alone the top three.

"There was a little bit of an uplift when Flavio came in and they were doing quite well. But that just all petered out.

"It’s just not happening. I think it's to do with what is happening behind the scenes where the mindset you need isn’t quite there. The competitiveness in F1 is so great.

"They don't seem to have the right direction and the direction can only come from the people that have the right understanding and mindset of what they need to do to be able to improve upon the horrible, difficult car that they have at the moment.

"It's just not a good place to see them at. It's not something you would have expected either."

F1 HEADLINES: Double driver replacement confirmed as legend to miss Azerbaijan Grand Prix

READ MORE: F1 announce 2026 sprint race calendar as ‘reverse grid’ talks expected

READ MORE: Toto Wolff labels George Russell an 'a**hole' in Mercedes contract saga

READ MORE: Sacked F1 boss REJECTS return offers as new venture confirmed

READ MORE: Max Verstappen absence confirmed for next race

Related