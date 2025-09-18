Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli could be demoted down into a seat with either Alpine or Williams, according to reports.

Italian rookie Antonelli is currently set to be out of contract at the end of this year - in just eight races time - and neither he nor team-mate George Russell have been given a new deal for 2026.

Antonelli's form has fallen off a cliff since achieving a stunning first career podium at the Canadian Grand Prix.

In the six race weekends since then, Antonelli has scored just three points, in a run that has included some rather embarrassing collisions.

Now, Blick have suggested that, while Russell's contract extension is just a matter of time, Mercedes may well be having second thoughts on Antonelli's involvement at the Brackley-based outfit.

The above publication believe that Antonelli could be given a seat at Williams due to the two teams' good relations, with Carlos Sainz tipped to go the other way for what will be a crucial 2026 season.

Will Antonelli end up at Alpine?

The report also suggested that Antonelli could become Alpine's new driver to replace Franco Colapinto for 2026.

Colapinto is another rookie who has struggled throughout 2025, not yet scoring a single point in 10 race weekends.

Alpine boss Flavio Briatore is believed to be looking for a replacement for Colapinto for 2026, and it could be the perfect move for Antonelli to regain his confidence as an F1 driver.

Despite all this speculation, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has already proclaimed that he wants both Antonelli and Russell in his cars for 2026, and that it is just a matter of time before new deals get over the line.

That vote of confidence in his current driver lineup came after Max Verstappen confirmed his commitment to Red Bull for 2026.

READ MORE: F1 world champions: Full list from Farina to four-time King Verstappen

READ MORE: F1 driver salaries: What stars including Hamilton and Verstappen earn

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen open to Ferrari move as F1 team axe driver for 2026

READ MORE: F1 announce 2026 sprint race calendar as ‘reverse grid’ talks expected

Related