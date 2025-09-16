Lando Norris reveals what makes him more 'nervous' than F1

Lando Norris pushed himself out of his comfort zone in between races last week, with the F1 star taking part in an event that he proclaimed makes him more nervous than F1.

Amid an increasingly tense title fight, McLaren star Norris took some time out in between Monza and Baku to try his hand in a different sport.

Known as a keen golfer, Norris took part in the Celebrity Pro-Am at the PGA Championship, alongside major sporting stars such as Andy Murray and Gareth Bale.

Speaking to Sky Sports Golf prior to the event, the Brit was asked if he was the best golfer on the grid, to which Norris gave a humble response and said: “Not me!

“I probably play the most, but that definitely doesn’t make me better than them. Probably Carlos [Sainz].”

Norris later added: “There’s a lot of people here. I’m more nervous here than I think ever in my life in racing. I don’t feel like I can injure people there.”

Lando Norris competes in Celebrity Pro-Am

Norris was not the only F1 star in attendance at Wentworth last week, with McLaren CEO Zak Brown also taking part alongside former Red Bull mechanic Calum Nicholas and Sky Sports F1 presenter Simon Lazenby.

Brown seemed to revel in the experience on social media – posing at one point with a cigar – but also took the opportunity to sign merchandise from F1 fans, who had gathered to watch Norris and their team in action.

Norris’ appearance in Surrey was not his first competitive action on a golf course, with the Brit taking part in the Netflix Cup alongside Carlos Sainz, Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon in 2023 ahead of the inaugural Las Vegas GP.

Sainz, alongside his partner Justin Thomas, secured the victory ahead of Norris and Rickie Fowler, beating them to face Gasly and Tony Finau in the final.

