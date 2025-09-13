Max Verstappen 'humming tunes' after eventful Nurburgring start

It hasn't taken long for Max Verstappen to be given a 'special' Nurburgring welcome on his break away from Formula 1 this weekend.

Verstappen is competing at the Nordschelife on Saturday, which is being shown here, with the sole purpose to get an 'A permit' license to compete in GT3 cars at the Nurburgring.

The four-time world champion is driving a Porsche 718 Cayman in the 65th ADAC ACAS Cup, the seventh round of the NLS - having had to take a Friday driving lesson.

Verstappen soon impressed in qualifying early on Saturday morning.

However, due to his lack of an 'A permit', the Dutchman's No. 980 Porsche is heavily detuned putting him at a huge handicap among his rivals.

And it didn't take long for that factor to emerge on Saturday. After the race got underway, Verstappen's lack of straight line speed saw him picked off by superior cars.

Within a few corners, he was even forced off the circuit by running wide a couple of times, but he kept his cool knowing that he wasn't running to win.

Max Verstappen chasing racing permit

As the race settled, Verstappen was found in his own groove racing in his own to the point that race commentator John Hindhaugh claimed he was 'probably humming tunes to himself.

Verstappen's major goal is to complete 14 laps of the huge near 16 miles and 170 turn track without incident to land his 'A permit.' - which is in slight jeopardy.

The expectation is that he will join Emil Frey Racing in a Ferrari 296 GT3 for the 57th ADAC Barbarossapreis on September 27, slotted between the Azerbaijan and Singapore grands prix, provided he is able to apply for his Permit A after Saturday’s session.

