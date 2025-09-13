Max Verstappen's attempt to claim an A Permit licence around the Nordschleife Nurburgring could be in jeopardy, after an incident for the Lionspeed team.

Verstappen was racing a Porsche Cayman in the GT4 class at the NLS on Saturday, hoping to gain his A Permit licence around the track that will let him compete in the GT3 class later this month.

Having already completed a written exam and testing laps on Friday, Saturday's race was all about trying to stay out of trouble and complete 14 racing laps, with his chief goal being to get behind the wheel of the Ferrari 296 GT3 with Emil Frey Racing on September 27.

In the four-hour race, Verstappen was racing with the Lionspeed GP team, with him set to complete at least two hours around the track.

However, Dutch F1 journalist Erik van Haren revealed on X that the team had a technical issue with their second car, car number 89, which may just hamper Verstappen's efforts to gain his licence.

Van Haren said: "Verstappen should, in principle, drive 14 laps today in two different cars. However, there is a technical issue with the car numbered 89."

He did, however, confirm that Verstappen's licence goal should still be on track, as long as the team can get it out onto the circuit at all.

"If the Lionspeed team manages to get that car on the track, even if it’s just for 100 meters, that will be sufficient," he said.

"Then that car has officially participated in the race. Verstappen is allowed to drive 14 laps in the car with number 980 (in the Cup3 class). In that case, he will have secured his A-license."

Hopefully, Verstappen's quest to claim his A Permit is still on track, particularly as he dazzled in the series earlier in the day with a phenomenal qualifying time for his class.

Verstappen's quest to enter the series and race competitively around the circuit started back in May.

The 27-year-old tested in a GT3 car at the Nordschleife track, where he participated in the test and setup sessions for the NLS, and completed several laps in his 600-hp Ferrari 296 GT3.

However, the Dutchman competed under the pseudonym of Franz Hermann, attempting to keep his participation at the track under wraps. The reigning F1 champion even had personal security present, and external photographers were banned from the private test.

When Verstappen was asked by media during the Imola GP weekend why he had decided to use the pseudonym Franz Hermann, he replied: "They asked me for a fake name, so I said let's make it as German as we can."

