Max Verstappen's response to McLaren controversy says it all

F1 champion Max Verstappen has committed himself to Red Bull for at least one more season, but could a move to McLaren be on the cards?

No. It absolutely could not because the Dutchman does not approve of the way the papaya F1 team go racing and he made it abundantly clear at last weekend's Italian Grand Prix.

In the closing stages of Sunday's 53-lap race, McLaren driver and title contender Lando Norris pitted, only to be struck by bad luck.

He posted a pit-stop time of 5.9 seconds after the front left tyre was slow to be tightened and as a result, his team-mate and championship leader Oscar Piastri undercut him.

Following the incident, Piastri was instructed by race engineer Tom Stallard to give the track position back, with the Aussie driver reluctantly agreeing to do so.

The controversial decision led to much debate in how McLaren are handling having two title rivals among their ranks, with Norris even booed heavily on the podium after the race.

Verstappen bored by McLaren

When instructed of McLaren's team orders during the race, Verstappen quite literally laughed at his opponents, responding over team radio: "Ha! Just because he [Norris] had a slow stop?"

Red Bull engineer Gianpiero Lambiase replied: "It’s not our business, but I guess it keeps it fair between the drivers in terms of the championship."

But that is exactly the problem.

McLaren have now begun to manipulate the drivers' championship themselves and should a similar incident occur say at the season finale in Abu Dhabi, they run the risk of team orders ruining the fight for the title.

Champions such as Verstappen would never agree to such a move, in fact, the Dutchman did previously refuse to let former team-mate Sergio Perez through at the 2022 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Following the Italian GP, the top three finishers headed to the FIA press conference, where Verstappen had to sit through further discussion over his rivals controversial team orders.

When both McLaren drivers were asked what would happen in Baku next time out should Piastri suffer a slow pit stop, Verstappen could be seen slumping down the press conference sofa, having clearly had enough of the topic.

Quite frankly, Verstappen's mood matched that of many F1 fans on Sunday, devastated by what McLaren have done to this year's title fight.

