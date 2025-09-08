Fernando Alonso once again found himself watching from the sidelines as another Grand Prix ended in disappointment.

The Italian Grand Prix, won by Max Versstappen, left the two-time world champion frustrated, as Aston Martin disappointed him yet again following his suspension failure at Monza.

Shortly after a pit stop, the Spaniard’s car suffered the failure, forcing him to retire from the race as he headed straight to the garage.

Alonso vented his frustration to the media, stating, "I don't just want to perform well—I want to score points. I should be earning 20 or 30 more points than I have, and it's not my fault. That's just how it goes. Unfortunately, I'm getting used to it."

How long will Fernando Alonso stay with Aston Martin?

Fernando's multi-year contract runs at least through the 2026 season. At that time, Aston Martin will begin developing its power unit with Honda—a move that will give the 44-year-old the chance to decide if he wants to continue in the sport, based largely on the team's performance.

Official statements from the team have confirmed that the Spanish driver will remain with Lawrence Stroll’s outfit for the foreseeable future. The Silverstone-based squad made it clear in a recent announcement that Fernando is a permanent fixture, reflecting the high level of trust they have in their project.

Furthermore, Alonso isn’t limited to just Formula 1. He is expected to help steer the team towards success in other competitions, such as Le Mans, and there’s even talk about him potentially taking on a managerial or advisory role down the line.

