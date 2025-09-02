The Ferrari F1 team have veered away from their red colours for the Italian Grand Prix weekend, with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc pictured sporting new merchandise.

Following a Dutch GP in which the team scored zero points after both Hamilton and Leclerc crashed out of the race, the Maranello outfit took to social media to look ahead to their home race in Monza.

In a post on X, Hamilton and Leclerc can be seen wearing blue merchandise, with the colour very much based on the colour of Ferrari's title sponsors HP.

The caption reads: "One team. One look. Monza Edition," suggesting that the drivers will be wearing the merchandise in the paddock at their home race, but it is unclear as of yet whether their race suits or car design will also feature a more prominent blue colour.

Ferrari have made the merchandise available to fans, including shirts, caps and hoodies to mark the Monza race.

Many Ferrari fans took to the comments to describe their dislike for the new merchandise, with one user saying: "Yes let’s make everything a different colour, maybe less people will realise how bad we suck this year."

Another fan said: "They are doing anything but a good car," while another comment read: "Fix the car, not the t shirts, looks and the livery."

However, some fans had a more positive view on the new looks of the two drivers, with one fan saying: "Monza blue! Can't wait."

Another said: "I’m definitely buying the hat in Monza I like that a lot," while one user had an inspirational message for the team: "Monza is where legends are made, and this is our time to witness it, to feel it, and to stand behind our drivers as they chase glory in the most iconic race of the year. Forza Ferrari today, tomorrow, always!"

Can Ferrari turn season around?

Ferrari's dismal Dutch GP means that Mercedes are now just 12 points behind them in the battle for second in the constructors' championship.

The pressure from their fans is always turned up a notch when they head to Monza, with the expectant tifosi looking forward to seeing their seven-time champion driver race around Monza for the first time as a Ferrari driver.

However, Hamilton's form recently has been poor, and a five-place grid penalty that has been carried over from the Dutch GP weekend gives the Brit a lot of work to do if he is to score some decent points for Ferrari at the Italian GP.

If he does manage to get himself onto the podium for the first time as a Ferrari driver in Monza, however, expect to see jubilant scenes as 2025's woes will be forgiven all at once.

