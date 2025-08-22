Billionaire F1 boss reveals surprising diet secrets

One of F1's most high-profile figures has opened up on his rather unusual diet secrets.

While most fans would expect billionaire Mercedes boss Toto Wolff to live a lavish lifestyle away from the track, it turns out he savours the simple things.

During a 2023 appearance on Desert Island Discs, the Austrian revealed consistency is key to him maintaining a clear head amid the intense pressure associated with being an F1 team principal.

When asked how he avoids distractions on the road, Wolff responded: "For me it is really reducing trivial things.

"I'm wearing the same clothes, I'm eating the same food - even to the point that my assistants book the same hotel room for me every single year."

And when it came to discussing his eating and drinking habits, he added: "[I have] the same dark bread [for breakfast].

"A pumpernickel with butter and some ham.

"I take half a cappuccino because I want to have another half an hour later - and then it's chicken breast with tomato salad. And I have the same for dinner also!"

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff likes to keep things simple off the track

Wolff hoping to end 2025 on a high

Fast-forward to 2025, and the 53-year-old is enjoying time away from the track during F1's annual summer break.

His attention will soon turn to Zandvoort, however, with the Dutch Grand Prix coming up next weekend.

Mercedes - spearheaded by George Russell and rookie Kimi Antonelli - currently occupy third spot in the constructors' championship behind runaway leaders McLaren and Ferrari, who are just 24 points ahead.

Wolff has continued to back his drivers in public throughout the year, but question marks remain over their respective futures with both out of contract at the end of this season.

READ MORE: F1 team change name ahead of Dutch GP

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen stunned by team-mate reveal as Red Bull sacking verdict issued

READ MORE: F1 boss admits Lewis Hamilton contract 'problem'

NEWSLETTER: F1's summer break shopping list - Part 1

Related