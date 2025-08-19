A driver who previously worked alongside Angela Cullen has issued a statement regarding a decision over his contract.

Cullen is well-known to fans of F1, having played a crucial role in Lewis Hamilton's success at Mercedes as his physiotherapist and confidante.

The pair went their separate ways in early 2023, with Cullen opting to take on a new challenge in the United States as part of IndyCar racer Marcus Armstrong's team.

The Kiwi hailed Cullen's influence on his career while they were together last year, before the 51-year-old sensationally returned to Hamilton's side after the seven-time world champion completed his blockbuster move to Ferrari.

Armstrong has continued to thrive in Cullen's absence, producing a series of stellar performances throughout 2025, including a host of top-10 finishes and a podium appearance at Iowa Speedway.

And the 25-year-old has been rewarded for his impressive displays by signing a new contract with Meyer Shank Racing for 2026.

A joint Instagram post shared by the team, Armstrong, Siriusxmsports and the official IndyCar page read: “News! We’re so excited to welcome back Marcus Armstrong 2026.

“Time to keep that momentum going ”

Angela Cullen returned to Hamilton's side earlier this year following his switch to Ferrari

IndyCar racer Armstrong signs new deal

Speaking on the news of his extension, Armstrong said: “I’m very pleased and grateful to be back with Meyer Shank Racing and my crew for 2026.

“The professionalism and attention to detail is a benchmark throughout the field, and we have certainly improved with time together, which has been great.

"We’ll look to build on our momentum and work hard to climb the points standings.”

Mike Shank, co-owner of Meyer Shank Racing added: “He’s really grown a lot this season, and we’re seeing that in his results as the season has gone on.

"His performance this year has shown that he has all the tools to fight at the front. We’re excited to continue building on this progress together.”

Cullen, meanwhile, is very much focused on the here and now, with her close friend Hamilton enduring a dismal start to life at the Scuderia.

The seven-time world champion has yet to feature on the podium this season, and has cut a dejected figure throughout the campaign, prompting some high-profile F1 figures to suggest he should quit the sport for good.

