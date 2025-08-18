F1 is currently on its summer break, and that means no F1 action for another two weeks, and a mandatory shutdown for all teams.

But what if there was a way that the sport could keep interest up throughout this period, keeping the sporting world's eyes on F1 all year round?

Like football manages to do in the summer with its transfer window.

Between June and August, there is arguably just as much excitement around the world of football as there is when the season is in full flow, in fact it could be argued there is more interest.

Take the ongoing transfer saga surrounding Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, for example, with each day seemingly bringing new twists and turns and football journalists all claiming to have a significant update on the situation.

Now, F1 tends to have these kinds of rumours and talks over driver transfers while racing action is going on, sometimes even during race weekends where the only questions the drivers get asked are about their future.

Take Max Verstappen's rumoured move to Mercedes, for example. For most of 2025 the only questions Verstappen has had to field has been about his future at Red Bull, while Toto Wolff has been bombarded by Verstappen-based questions too.

None of this can be helpful for a driver during a race weekend, and there is argument to suggest that this should be done away from the main season.

So, what if F1 had a football-style summer transfer window, as well as a transfer window between December and February when the season has ended?

Max Verstappen has been linked with a Mercedes move

Why a summer break transfer window would work

Imagine, your favourite team clearly needs a new driver (*cough Alpine), and they had been gathering their resources throughout the early months of the season to make a blockbuster move for Max Verstappen, who will turn their season fortunes around.

It wouldn't just be for the drivers, either.

Teams who were happy with their driver lineup but were thinking more long-term about the car development heading into future seasons could make a swoop for Adrian Newey, in a multi-million pound move.

At the moment, driver and team member contracts are lucrative but paid directly to the individual, with Ferrari laying out a reported $70million per year for Lewis Hamilton.

But imagine if the Scuderia had to negotiate a £150million move for the seven-time world champion - as Liverpool and Newcastle are doing at the moment with Isak, with all those funds going to Mercedes for them to invest in another blockbuster driver signing, or to spend on upgrading their facilities.

It would make the talk around the paddock much more intense, and would also lead to increased funding and interest in the sport, even in the seemingly drawn-out weeks of no F1 action.

A summer break transfer window would also allow drivers and teams to focus solely on performance during race weekends, safe in the knowledge that there were no discussions going on in that moment and that everybody were 100 per cent committed to the project.

Adrian Newey joined Aston Martin in March

Why a summer break transfer window would be detrimental to F1

Well, there's the fact that teams would likely have to hire way more staff whose only job would be to scout talent from other teams and prepare the deals to present to their rivals.

Think scouts and sporting directors at football clubs, but on a way bigger scale, as some would have the skills to pick out driver talent, and others would more be looking at which mechanics could shave 0.001 seconds off their pit stop time.

On top of this, every team member would find themselves needing to have agents, while all personnel would become more like assets than human beings, each having their own set monetary value to a team.

There is also the fact that the whole reason for the 14-day mandatory shutdown in the summer is to ensure that all paddock personnel get a proper break from the sport, and F1 would turn into a 24/7 transfer rumour mill.

It would be worth it, though, just to hear Fabrizio Romano saying: "HERE WE GO! Max Verstappen to Mercedes is a done deal!"

