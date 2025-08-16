F1 stars vs the FIA: Inside the controversy between drivers and the governing body

Over F1’s 75 year history fast cars and title battles remain the sport's constants, and the enduring impression of the upper echelons of motorsport.

However, there is another aspect of the sport that has lingered throughout the years, a battle that often takes place off the race track, but nonetheless attracts significant media attention. Between F1 drivers and the FIA.

In recent years, F1 drivers have voiced frustration over the FIA's avalanche of bans, causing increased tension between the two parties. Yet, conflict between the FIA and the F1 grid is nothing new.

In fact, drivers have a long history of protesting against or disagreeing with their governing body, ranging from issues regarding safety to ludicrous clampdowns.

F1 stars challenging the FIA

Jackie Stewart’s campaign for safety

Three-time world champion Jackie Stewart raced in an era where death was unfortunately commonplace at the race track, losing many fellow racers including close friend and Tyrrell team-mate Francois Cevert.

Throughout the 1960s and 1970s, Stewart lobbied the FIA for greater safety measures to be implemented as the cars got faster and the tracks remained unchanged.

Stewart had to petition for run-off areas, better barriers, and emergency personnel and vehicles at the track, calling for and leading boycotts of races at Spa and the Nurburgring when officials refused to put these safety measures in place.

While these changes were eventually implemented, Stewart received a lot of pushback at the time, with the champion revealing he was ‘very unpopular’ and even received ‘death threats’ from fans.

Jackie Stewart advocated for driver safety

1982 drivers’ strike

A glimpse into F1 history is incomplete without highlighting the F1 drivers' strike at Kyalami in South Africa in 1982, led by Niki Lauda and Didier Pironi.

The Grand Prix Drivers’ Association went on strike to protest FISA’s – the Federation Internationale du Sport Automobile, which is essentially the Sports Ministry of the FIA – new superlicence conditions which would have tied drivers to a team for up to three years.

In protest, the drivers refused to race and camped out in the drivers’ hotel room and did not give in, until a late compromise was reached and the race eventually took place.

However, the drivers were fined after the protest and handed suspended race bans, but the FIA Court of Appeal eventually reduced these penalties and criticised FISA for how they handled the dispute.

FIA clampdown on political statements

In December 2022, the FIA updated their International Sporting Code with a clause that appeared to clampdown on drivers making 'political, religious and personal statements or comments.'

The rule received widespread condemnation from the drivers with the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris vocal about the new rule, with the McLaren star likening them to being ‘treated like schoolkids’.

Williams star Alex Albon said: “We are all concerned. We know politics and stances are sensitive areas but we need clarity from the FIA on what they are trying to tell us.

“On a personal side, it is confusing. We are very much for the We Race as One [initiative], and it seems as though the FIA are moving away from that. It is clear that we need an open dialogue on what they [the FIA] are trying to do but we need to be able to speak freely to some extent.”

FIA ban on jewellery and underwear

In one of the FIA’s more bizarre rules, the governing body caused controversy in 2022 when they tightened the rules on the underwear and jewellery drivers were allowed to wear in the car.

The new rule prohibited any jewellery in the form of a body piercing or a neck chain, and only mandated wearing fireproof underwear.

Sebastian Vettel notably protested against the new rules, where he showed up to the Miami GP wearing underpants over his race suit. The German also criticised the FIA’s jewellery ban and claimed that it was targeted at Hamilton specifically.

"Probably at this stage, it is more of a personal thing and I feel, in a way, [it is] particularly targeted to Lewis,” Vettel said.

“To some degree, it is personal freedom and we are old enough to make our choices outside the car. We should [also] be old enough to make choices also inside the car.”

FIA swearing ban

Verstappen was embroiled in a swearing row in 2024

The most recent dispute between F1 drivers and the FIA was, of course, the swearing ban. Max Verstappen made headlines when he swore during a press conference at the Singapore GP last year, and protested by refusing to speak at further media appearances.

In 2024, the GPDA protested the FIA’s swearing ban – where a race ban was initially listed as a punishment – by penning an open letter to the governing body and asking to be treated like adults.

Eventually, the FIA relented in their clampdown, and while fines can still be imposed for drivers swearing, the potential for a race ban has been disregarded.

