Stuart Hodge

Friday 17 February 2023 16:09 - Updated: 16:23

The FIA says F1 drivers could now be allowed to make political statements, but only in “exceptional circumstances”, after the furore caused by its controversial new law.

The sport’s governing body sent a three-page document to all 10 teams on Friday in a bid to clarify the recently-updated rule which disallowed “political, religious or personal” remarks being made without prior approval.

That change to FIA law brought a storm of criticism from drivers - including seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, his Mercedes team-mate George Russell and McLaren star Lando Norris.

Hamilton in particular has used his platform to speak out on a number of important issues of the day, while Russell described the 'silly regulation' as an 'unnecessary' clampdown.

George Russell described FIA rule as 'a silly regulation'.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali also appeared to support the drivers in their stance when he told a Briitsh newspaper: “F1 will never put a gag on anyone”.

The controversy surrounding the new rule came at the same time under-fire FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem took a step back from day-to-day F1 involvement last week. And now, a few days on, the governing body has clarified its position.

FIA clarifies stance on political statements

The document sent to all teams says drivers can still "express their views on any political, religious or personal matter" in "their own space", and outside of a race, via their social media channels or during an interview.

That still leaves of course the very thorny issue of whether a driver can speak out while on track - for example on a podium or during a national anthem. Right now they can still face sanctions for doing so, but the FIA has opened the door for a softening of that stance.

Drivers can now in “exceptional circumstances” apply to make a statement that might otherwise be prohibited. But they must request permission four weeks in advance, along with a reason why that permission should be granted. Each request will then be dealt with on a case-by-case basis.

The move appears to be a bid to appease recent driver anger, and it remains to be seen whether it will have the desired effect.

The first race of the 2023 season, the Bahrain Grand Prix, is now just over two weeks away with a start date of Sunday March 5.

