Monday 6 February 2023

Alex Albon has conceded the level of concern shared by all F1 drivers with regard to the FIA's clampdown on the making of political statements.

The FIA made alterations to the International Sporting Code during the winter months that prohibit drivers from making political statements unless they have recieved prior written permission from the governing body.

This change comes despite widespread praise of Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel, in particular, who used their platforms to push social and environmental messaging in recent years.

Asked about the level of concern among the drivers following the change, Albon said: "I haven't spoken too much to the grid about the situation. I know we're all concerned.

"I know that between Formula 1 and the FIA, it's trying to get everything together in the same form of communication and there, at the minute, is a little bit of confusion.

"I don't want to say too much but of course, with who we are and just the engagement we have to our fans and people who wath Formula 1, a lot of people come to us and look at us as spokespeople for issues around the world.

"I do feel that it is a responsibility for drivers to make people aware of these situations.

"It is a beast and it is hard as drivers to see what they [the FIA] are trying to say, but let's see."

F1 drivers demand FIA clarifications

The wording of the confirmed changes leaves a broad interpretation of what could constitute a political statement.

Pressed as to whether the FIA had been forthcoming with any additional guidance, Albon said: "Not yet.

"That's one of the things that I took from it was more the clarity of the situation because it seems quite a broad subject and, as we know, politics and stances, it's a very sensitive area.

"So, we need clarity from the FIA on what they are trying to tell us.

"On a personal side, it is somewhat confusing. We were very much for 'WeRaceAsOne' and all these kinds of situations, so now it seems like the FIA are trying to move away from that.

"It's clear that we need to be open in dialogue about what they're trying to do but we need to be able to speak freely.

"I'm sure we're going to get clarity on what they're trying to say in the regulations."

