F1 chief reveals timeline for risky Red Bull promotion
F1 chief reveals timeline for risky Red Bull promotion
Racing Bulls CEO Peter Bayer has laid out the planned timeline for the latest exciting young driver's promotion up the Red Bull ranks.
Isack Hadjar has been one of the most impressive of a deep class of new drivers in F1 this season, ripping off a number of excellent qualifying performances to show his raw pace, while frequently backing that up with solid race finishes.
With Yuki Tsunoda struggling mightily after replacing Liam Lawson alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull, there have been some calls for Hadjar to be bumped up from the junior team sooner rather than later, especially with Laurent Mekies being moved up from Racing Bulls to replace Christian Horner.
Bayer has slapped down that notion though, insisting that there is a 'strong alignment' within the team and that while talks about Hadjar's 2026 drive may kick off soon, his spot with Racing Bulls is locked in for the rest of this year.
Drivers partnering Verstappen have had a rough 18 months, likely explaining the organisation's hesitation to stall or undo much of the good work done with Hadjar in the first half of this season.
Bayer reveals incredible Hadjar story
“We have strong alignment internally that we need to go through this year calmly, with everyone focusing on their jobs," he told Planet F1.
“I’m sure that, post-summer break, discussions will start about 2026, but honestly, I dare to say that in ’25, we all want to keep it calm and, talking about Isack, give him the chance to grow, to learn. Honestly, he is incredible.”
Bayer also told one instructive story about the French-Algerian driver from a qualifying session earlier this season, admitting: “I’m still struggling to believe it, but it’s what happened.
“I was listening to the radio when he was coming in, the umbilical in. His race engineer [Pierre Hamelin] said: ‘Look, Isack, you’re losing about half a tenth in Turn 6’.
“Isack said to him: ‘Can you be more precise?’ Pierre said, ‘Yes, I can. You’re losing 0.035 of a second in that turn.’ And Isaac said: ‘OK, then I know what to do.’ [And he did it].”
F1 HEADLINES: Christian Horner 'set' for Sergio Perez reunion as shock team told to sign axed star
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton facing impossible Mercedes-Ferrari decision
READ MORE: Red Bull driver issue hands Sergio Perez F1 return boost
Related
Latest News
The one number F1 drivers are banned from choosing
- 44 minutes ago
Mick Schumacher F1 return takes fresh twist as shock option emerges
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Christian Horner 'set' for Sergio Perez reunion as shock team told to sign axed star
- 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen 'disruption' prevents seismic F1 transfer
- 2 hours ago
F1 chief reveals timeline for risky Red Bull promotion
- 3 hours ago
Max Verstappen tipped to sign 'multi-year' 2026 Mercedes deal
- Today 09:12
Most read
Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks
- 28 july
Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict issued by FIA after late Hungarian GP test
- 5 august
Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix
- 28 july
Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Hungarian Grand Prix
- 4 august
F1 Penalty Points: Max Verstappen race ban looms as FIA issue penalty verdict for Lewis Hamilton incident
- 4 august
F1 Results Today: Norris and Piastri INCHES from disaster as FIA investigation looms at Hungarian GP
- 1 august