Lauren Sneath

Monday 17 April 2023 10:50 - Updated: 12:17

Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly attended the Rolex MonteCarlo Masters final to watch Andrey Rublev win his maiden title in Monaco.

The pair were among several motorsport stars at the ATP event, with McLaren driver Lando Norris also seen in the stands – though not sat with the Ferrari and Alpine drivers.

Leclerc and Gasly attended with Leclerc's younger brother Arthur, who is currently racing in Formula 2.

The group met the victorious Rublev and his opponent Holger Rune after the match.

Charles Leclerc, Arthur Leclerc and Pierre Gasly meet Andrey Rublev

Speaking after the event on his Instagram story, Leclerc said it was 'unbelievable' to watch the athletes in action.

He said: “It was really nice actually, honestly its unbelievable to see them play in reality.

"On screen it's already impressive, but to see the full speed games in reality, the amount of precision, and also how the mental goes from one side to the other, is really really cool. I love it.”

Gasly and Leclerc spoke to Rolex MonteCarlo Masters event organisers before the match, with Gasly saying: “It’s my first time here in MonteCarlo for the Masters, definitely excited to be following the final.

"I love the competition. I love to be able to see greatness in a different environment.”

Leclerc, who is from Monaco, said: “I’m extremely excited, it’s one of the biggest events of the year here in Monaco.

“I’m really happy to be here. It’s amazing to see such a big sporting event here in Monaco and see so many people attending.”

Star-studded event

Norris shared a photo of the court on his Instagram story

Though he seemed not to join Leclerc and Gasly at the tennis tournament, McLaren driver Norris was seen at the event and shared a photograph of the court on his Instagram story.

Kelly Piquet was also in attendance at the event on Thursday, posting photos with friends from the stands.

Piquet, girlfriend of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen and daughter of former champion Nelson Piquet, lives in Monaco with Verstappen and her daughter Penelope.

Kelly Piquet shared a photo at the tennis on Instagram

