Graham Shaw

Sunday 16 April 2023 07:45 - Updated: 08:02

Major work is under way in Las Vegas as the city prepares for the much-hyped F1 Grand Prix later this year.

On Saturday November 18, 2023 the eyes of the motorsport world will be on the entertainment capital as 20 drivers scorch down the famous Strip in a 50-lap race.

But before that there is much work to be done to get the circuit ready to host an F1 race - and that starts with the road surface.

Disruption in Vegas as track work in full swing

That means some disruption for locals and visitors to the city alike as essential work is carried out to ensure a quality track to race on.

Work began on Sunday April 2 for the initial paving work and a number of roads will have intermittent disruption right through to the planned completion on September 15.

Rolling lane closures are in play for initial paving on the following dates:

Sands Avenue: Sunday, April 2 - Friday, April 7

Las Vegas Boulevard: Sunday, April 9 – Friday, May 19

Harmon Avenue: Monday, May 22 - Friday, May 26

Koval Lane: Sunday, June 11 – Friday, June 16

Paddock Site: Monday, June 19 – Friday, June 30

Sphere Site: Monday, August 21 – Friday August 25

Rolling lane closures are in play for final track paving on the following dates:

Sands Avenue/Las Vegas Boulevard: Sunday, July 16 - Friday, July 21

Las Vegas Boulevard: Sunday, July 23 – Friday, July 28

Harmon Avenue: Sunday, July 30 - Friday, August 4

Paddock Site: Sunday, August 6 – Friday, August 11

Koval Lane: Sunday, August 13 – Friday, August 18

Sphere Site/Sands Avenue: Sunday, September 10 – Friday, September 15

