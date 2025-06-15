FIA issue additional penalty for Red Bull F1 star at Canadian Grand Prix

The FIA have announced an additional penalty for Red Bull F1 star Yuki Tsunoda after an FP3 incident at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Oscar Piastri brought out a red flag during the third practice session in Montreal, after he clipped the Wall of Champions and left debris from his McLaren in his wake.

As Piastri trundled around the track, Tsunoda soon approached the Aussie and instead of observing the red flag conditions, overtook the championship leader.

Tsunoda protested to the stewards that he overtook Piastri to avoid any loose debris that could fly off the damaged McLaren, but the stewards refused to accept the Red Bull star’s explanation as a justifiable reason for the overtake.

The stewards stated that Tsunoda was in breach of Appendix H, Article 2.5.4.1 b) of the International Sporting Code and was given a 10-place grid drop for Sunday's race.

Tsunoda will start the Canadian GP in last place after a disappointing qualifying session, where he was knocked out in Q2 and only managed to set the 11th fastest time.

The FIA also announced that two penalty points had been added to Tsunoda’s Super Licence, taking his total to two in a 12 month period.

Whilst Tsunoda has 10 more points to collect before receiving a race ban, his team-mate Max Verstappen is only one incident away from the dreaded 12 penalty points threshold.

The four-time world champion hit George Russell’s Mercedes at the Spanish GP, which prompted the stewards to slam Verstappen with three penalty points and is one away from a race ban.

Russell and Verstappen will line up on the front row of the grid together for Sunday’s Canadian GP, with the British driver on pole after a stunning lap during Q3 in Montreal.

In his post-qualifying interview, Russell could not resist a cheeky jibe at his rival and his penalty point saga, where he said: “I've got a few more points on my licence to play with [than Verstappen]. Let's see."

