The addition of a new F1 steward to the FIA's ranks could mean bad news for reigning champion Max Verstappen.

The Red Bull star will be joined at the next championship round in Canada by compatriot Natalie Corsmit as she debuts as a steward in F1 for the motorsport governing body.

Corsmit comes from a family whose lineage deeply intertwines with racing. She is the granddaughter of F1 steward and race director John Corsmit, and she has also worked with the FIA as a steward at F2 and F3 events so far in her stewarding career.

At a recent F3 event in Barcelona, Corsmit was even part of the stewarding lineup responsible for handing out one of the harshest verdicts in the modern era of racing, where an Alpine junior driver was slapped with four penalty points for a single incident.

Many fans on social media took umbrage with the fact that the 18-year-old was handed such a verdict, especially given that just two days later, F1 star Verstappen was only awarded three for a move which many felt was intentional.

Whilst the stewards' report declared the collision to be, "undoubtedly caused by the actions of Car 1 [Verstappen]," they did not confirm whether the move was intentional or not, which could perhaps explain what some critics have labelled as the more 'lenient' verdict.

But things could have ended very differently for Verstappen if the incident for F3's Lacorte is anything to go by, with it now vital that the Dutchman plays it safe at this weekend's race in Canada and the following round in Austria.

Two of Verstappen's penalty points are set to expire on June 30, easing the pressure to not slip up on track slightly by the time the British Grand Prix rolls around.

The four-time champion will need to be on his best behaviour until then, however, with the precedent already set by F1 newcomer Corsmit that the intentional retaliation against other drivers will not be tolerated.

Max Verstappen (right) and George Russell (back) collided in Spain

Who is Natalie Corsmit?

Having so far acted as an FIA steward in F2 and F3, the promotion up to F1 comes at a coincidentally vital time for compatriot Verstappen who needs to avoid putting a foot wrong or risk destroying his chances of a fifth consecutive championship victory.

The role of the FIA steward remains unpaid in 2025 despite ex-steward and former F1 driver Johnny Herbert calling upon the governing body to take the role more seriously and hire permanent staff earlier this year.

Alongside the Canadian GP, Corsmit is also set to act as an F1 steward at the Singapore and Mexican Grands Prix later this season and will also attend the Dutch GP as part of the panel of stewards on behalf of KNAF, who annually send a national steward to Zandvoort.

The Dutch steward will now split her duties between F1 and its feeder series' and should remain as part of the panel of stewards for the F2 season finale in Abu Dhabi in December 2025.

