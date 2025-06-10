close global

lewis hamilton, ferrari, 2025, sad

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton pleads for more time with legend 'lost' at Ferrari

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton pleads for more time with legend 'lost' at Ferrari

lewis hamilton, ferrari, 2025, sad

Lewis Hamilton made a plea for more time to succeed at Ferrari after a disappointing start to his career with the F1 giants.

Lewis Hamilton ‘lost’ at Ferrari as bruising reality brought to light

Hamilton is lost at Ferrari says Herbert.

A former F1 star has delivered a bleak assessment of Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari future after he described the seven-time world champion as ‘lost’.

George Russell reveals 'real reason' why Lewis Hamilton left Mercedes

Russell and Hamilton were once team-mates.

George Russell revealed the ‘real reason’ for Lewis Hamilton’s shock exit from Mercedes.

Montreal hit by wildfire aftermath ahead of Canadian Grand Prix

Canada is dealing with the aftermath of wildfires.

Montreal is dealing with the aftermath of a series of wildfires ahead of this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix, as over 200 fires continue to burn across Canada in the lead-up to the race.

Kelly Piquet shares adorable first pictures with baby Lily

Kelly Piquet shared the first pictures with baby Lily.

Brazilian model Kelly Piquet - partner of four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen - has revealed some new photos of the pair's baby daughter Lily.

F1 Standings

