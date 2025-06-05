close global

Thumbnail for article regarding Silverstone's claim on Red Bull

F1 Recap: Max Verstappen in behaviour warning as Red Bull star tipped to skip British Grand Prix

Thumbnail for article regarding Silverstone's claim on Red Bull

Max Verstappen has been fired a warning over his conduct ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, following the F1 champion's controversial move on George Russell in Barcelona.

➡️ READ MORE

Max Verstappen 'would like to miss' Silverstone as race ban for British GP looms

Former F1 driver Jan Lammers has suggested that Max Verstappen 'would like to miss' the British Grand Prix later this summer, as the four-time champion edges closer to a race ban.

➡️ READ MORE

Sky Sports F1 use fatal crash in Canadian Grand Prix promo video

A Sky Sports F1 promotional video for the Canadian Grand Prix included footage of Riccardo Paletti's fatal crash from the 1982 race in Montreal.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 broadcaster issues health update after 'horrific' social media abuse

F1 broadcaster Lee McKenzie has spoken out about her recent health issues after revealing she had received social media abuse since the Spanish Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton's Spanish GP misery prompts celebrations from F1 rivals

Whilst Lewis Hamilton’s Spanish Grand Prix ended in a miserable result for the Ferrari star, there were celebrations elsewhere in the F1 paddock from a rival team.

➡️ READ MORE

