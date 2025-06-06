⁠Max Verstappen is bigger than Red Bull - and that’s a serious problem

There's an old adage in football - no player is bigger than the club. But in F1, Max Verstappen is exactly that for Red Bull, and that's a serious problem.

The Milton Keynes-based outfit refuse to get drawn into any criticism whatsoever for their star driver, and judging by Verstappen's statement about his collision with George Russell, they didn't even push him to make an apology.

In fact, the most anybody said against Verstappen publicly from the Red Bull camp about what appeared to be an intentional crash into the Mercedes star was from 82-year-old advisor Helmut Marko, who said simply that it was a 'misjudgment'.

Verstappen is an angel in the eyes of Christian Horner and co, and can seemingly do no wrong, but what happens when the Dutchman decides to go against that loyalty and leave the team? Do they not realise that putting all their eggs in one basket may not be such a great idea?

Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson are the latest in a long line of Red Bull 'second drivers' who have not enjoyed the same luxuries, and have actually been treated pretty poorly.

Marko and Horner both publicly criticised Lawson's performances before he was replaced after just TWO races, while Marko has not been too kind about Sergio Perez or Tsunoda in the past either.

Yet Verstappen, who on Sunday arguably made a mistake that none of those previous drivers have made in losing his temper and lashing out at a rival in a dangerous incident, doesn't get so much of a word of telling off - at least not publicly.

Horner even refused an interview with Sky Sports F1 in the aftermath of the Spanish GP!

Will Verstappen stay at Red Bull?

The main reason for this, of course, is that Red Bull are not able to provide Verstappen with a car capable of challenging for the world championship at the moment, and rumour has it they also won't be able to in 2026 either.

By showering him with loyalty and love, they are hoping that the Dutchman - who is the standout driver on the grid in terms of form in the past few seasons - will opt to stay and try to rebuild the team into a serious contender once more.

The problem with this, of course, is that - as Aston Martin's Adrian Newey recently put it - Verstappen will go wherever he thinks is going to have the fastest car.

Sure, he is contracted with Red Bull until 2028, but Marko himself admitted that there are performance-based exit clauses in that contract, and don't think for one second that Verstappen will stay at Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season just out of 'loyalty'.

There have been suggestions that Verstappen could take a sabbatical from the sport in the 2026 season, and assess his options as new regulations potentially see a shake up in the competitive order on the grid.

Or, could Verstappen join Mercedes or Aston Martin for a Newey reunion, as rumours have hinted at?

Either way, Red Bull are going to look very silly when Verstappen does leave the team, and they are left grovelling to a Russell or a Lando Norris to try and lure them away from their teams having treated them so badly while trying to protect Verstappen.

