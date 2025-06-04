close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
daniel ricciardo, red bull, f1, socials

F1 Recap: Ricciardo tipped for Red Bull return as Horner future questioned

F1 Recap: Ricciardo tipped for Red Bull return as Horner future questioned

daniel ricciardo, red bull, f1, socials

It's that time of year again! The time of year when silly season kicks into gear, and a Daniel Ricciardo comeback looks to be on the cards once more, despite the general assertion that he's happy away from the track.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 insider wants Horner 'role change' after Verstappen blunder

Christian Horner's Red Bull role has been questioned.

A Formula 1 pundit and former Ferrari general manager has suggested that Christian Horner should take up a new role within the Red Bull family, following a disastrous Spanish Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 world champion loses his driving licence

An F1 world champion has lost his driving licence.

An F1 world champion has lost his drivers' licence due to a rule in the current country that he is living in, and has admitted that there's no way he will be able to pass the test again.

➡️ READ MORE

Max Verstappen rage ruined Red Bull plans after Spanish GP

Marko says Max's rage scuppered Red Bull plans.

Red Bull F1 chief Helmut Marko has revealed that Max Verstappen’s post-Spanish Grand Prix rage scuppered plans of the team’s debrief after the race.

➡️ READ MORE

Cadillac F1 announces huge signing ahead of 2026 debut

Cadillac have announced their first major signing ahead of their Formula 1 entry in 2026, as anticipation continues to build around the 11th team on the grid.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Ferrari Christian Horner Daniel Ricciardo Spanish Grand Prix
F1 News Today: Hamilton issues Rachel Brookes apology with Ferrari 'love affair in full crisis'
F1 News Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton issues Rachel Brookes apology with Ferrari 'love affair in full crisis'

  • Yesterday 16:00
F1 Recap: Sky Sports under fire over Verstappen 'agenda' as new crash footage reveals TRUTH
F1 News Recap

F1 Recap: Sky Sports under fire over Verstappen 'agenda' as new crash footage reveals TRUTH

  • June 3, 2025 23:57

Latest News

F1 News Recap

F1 Recap: Ricciardo tipped for Red Bull return as Horner future questioned

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Legends

F1 champion loses his driving licence

  • 2 hours ago
Daniel Ricciardo

Why Daniel Ricciardo could be lined up for a Red Bull return in 2025

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari in 'very dark situation' claims Nico Rosberg

  • Yesterday 21:15
F1 News & Gossip

F1 insider wants Horner 'role change' after Verstappen blunder

  • Yesterday 20:29
Aston Martin

Aston Martin face driver replacement headache over Lance Stroll absence

  • Yesterday 19:46
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x