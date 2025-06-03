F1 fan makes incredible attempt to build driver out of biscuits

There are multiple ways fans pay homage to their heroes ranging from the admirable to the downright insane; but assembling a portrait of your favourite Formula 1 driver out of biscuits? Now, that’s a whole different direction!

Replicating your hero entirely out of biscuits is the ultimate form of respect, with Beatlemania in 1960s Britain leading to nationwide biscuit shortages as a result of the excessive method of iconoclasm…probably.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton delivers doomed Ferrari verdict as F1 star mocked after Spanish GP

But, how to choose the right biscuit to assemble your F1 hero? Well, that is the important question.

Do you just go off vibes? In that case, I’d create Max Verstappen with a few packets of Party Rings and George Russell…well just a plain Digestive.

Or does nationality play a part? In that case, Alpine's car should be made exclusively out of pink and blue macarons to give it an aesthetic edge (and probably better pace in 2025).

Verstappen? Stroopwafels. Lando Norris? Jammie Dodgers. Oscar Piastri? Hang on…I’m struggling for inspiration here!

Can you guess the F1 driver made out of biscuits?

Thankfully, there are people on the internet with much better knowledge of Australian biscuit brands than me, otherwise I would be plagued for the rest of my life trying to work out which biscuit Piastri would be.

Not only has one F1 fan sparked my imagination, but they have also given us the whole art installation and constructed a portrait of Piastri entirely out of Tim Tams.

For those based in the UK unfamiliar with what a Tim Tam is, they are two malted biscuits separated by a chocolate cream filling and coated in a thin layer of textured chocolate. Kind of like a Penguin. I think?

Call me fussy, but a Tim Tam doesn’t exactly scream Piastri beyond it's nationality. Still, who am I to judge the creative endeavours of others? I wrote this article for goodness sake.

So, behold! The moment you have - or possibly not - been waiting for. Oscar Piastri constructed entirely out of Tim Tams.

If I had to see it, so did the rest of you.

here it is. oscar timtamastri… but if he got run over by an f1 car for 66 laps in a row https://t.co/ep6jyEjsp6 pic.twitter.com/57aeLWHJqV — aj (@adfreebrowsing) June 3, 2025

READ MORE: FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix

Related