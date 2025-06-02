close global

F1 Recap: Daniel Ricciardo celebrates major success as Aston Martin questioned over driver decision

Daniel Ricciardo was spotted celebrating the huge success of his girlfriend Heidi Berger after she posted a life update on social media.

Aston Martin questioned over Lance Stroll absence at Spanish Grand Prix

Aston Martin's decision-making has been questioned after they ran just one car in this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix.

F1 stewards side with Max Verstappen after George Russell incident at Spanish GP

It has been confirmed that race stewards at the Spanish Grand Prix sided with Max Verstappen's concerns despite Red Bull telling him otherwise during the race.

F1 star avoids future FIA penalty with clever trick at Spanish Grand Prix

Alex Albon and his Williams team implemented a clever trick at the Spanish Grand Prix, in order to avoid being handed an FIA penalty at the next race in Canada.

Verstappen wins in Spain and Russell chastised - Things you might've missed at the Spanish Grand Prix

Quite a Spanish Grand Prix that, wasn't it? Some tactical intrigue thanks to Max Verstappen's brilliance, and then some late drama thanks to Mercedes'...well, they broke a bit.

Max Verstappen confronts Sky Sports presenter as Red Bull star faces race ban - F1 News Recap
GPFans Recap

Max Verstappen confronts Sky Sports presenter as Red Bull star faces race ban - F1 News Recap

  • June 1, 2025 23:27
Horner hints Red Bull driver switch as F1 star causes pit-lane chaos - F1 recap
GPFans Recap

Horner hints Red Bull driver switch as F1 star causes pit-lane chaos - F1 recap

  • June 1, 2025 00:00

Latest News

GPFans Recap

F1 Recap: Daniel Ricciardo celebrates major success as Aston Martin questioned over driver decision

  • 39 minutes ago

Can you solve this F1 team's tricky puzzle that has drivers stumped?

  • 1 hour ago
Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo celebrates major milestone with girlfriend Heidi Berger

  • 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton issues damning Ferrari verdict after 'terrible' Spanish Grand Prix

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 Today: FIA confirm further punishment as Max Verstappen owns up over Spanish Grand Prix clash

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Social

F1 fans DUMBSTRUCK over Max Verstappen award at Spanish Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 19:52
F1 Race Calendar 2025

Related news

F1 Standings

