close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Max Verstappen confronts Sky Sports presenter as Red Bull star faces race ban - F1 News Recap

Max Verstappen confronts Sky Sports presenter as Red Bull star faces race ban - F1 News Recap

Max Verstappen confronts Sky Sports presenter as Red Bull star faces race ban - F1 News Recap

Max Verstappen confronts Sky Sports presenter as Red Bull star faces race ban - F1 News Recap

Max Verstappen has given a tense interview to Sky Sports after his 10-second penalty at the Spanish Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Max Verstappen facing race BAN as FIA issue additional penalty to Red Bull star

Max Verstappen has moved to the bring of a stunning Formula 1 race ban after Sunday's controversial Spanish Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

'Max Verstappen is a BULLY' as champion handed 'pathetic' penalty - Spanish Grand Prix hot takes

Oscar Piastri claimed a stunning victory at the Spanish Grand Prix, but he was not the driver that everybody was talking about in Barcelona.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton hits out at costly FIA ruling at Spanish Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton has slammed a 'waste of money' new FIA rule, that has been implemented from the Spanish Grand Prix onwards.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied

The FIA have confirmed the final classification for the Spanish Grand Prix, after a late penalty was applied.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton FIA Oscar Piastri Spanish Grand Prix Sky Sports
Horner hints Red Bull driver switch as F1 star causes pit-lane chaos - F1 recap
GPFans Recap

Horner hints Red Bull driver switch as F1 star causes pit-lane chaos - F1 recap

  • Yesterday 00:00
Ricciardo back on track as McLaren starlet faces ban - GPFans Recap
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo back on track as McLaren starlet faces ban - GPFans Recap

  • May 30, 2025 23:43

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Max Verstappen confronts Sky Sports presenter as Red Bull star faces race ban - F1 News Recap

  • 59 minutes ago
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen facing race BAN as FIA issue additional penalty to Red Bull star

  • 1 hour ago
Spanish Grand Prix

F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied

  • 2 hours ago
Spanish Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen FUMES as late safety car drama causes chaos at Spanish Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
Spanish Grand Prix

'Max Verstappen is a BULLY' as champion handed 'pathetic' penalty - Spanish Grand Prix hot takes

  • 3 hours ago
  • 1
FIA

F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton hits out at costly FIA ruling at Spanish Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 20:12
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x