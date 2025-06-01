Max Verstappen confronts Sky Sports presenter as Red Bull star faces race ban - F1 News Recap
Max Verstappen confronts Sky Sports presenter as Red Bull star faces race ban - F1 News Recap
Max Verstappen has given a tense interview to Sky Sports after his 10-second penalty at the Spanish Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Max Verstappen facing race BAN as FIA issue additional penalty to Red Bull star
Max Verstappen has moved to the bring of a stunning Formula 1 race ban after Sunday's controversial Spanish Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
'Max Verstappen is a BULLY' as champion handed 'pathetic' penalty - Spanish Grand Prix hot takes
Oscar Piastri claimed a stunning victory at the Spanish Grand Prix, but he was not the driver that everybody was talking about in Barcelona.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton hits out at costly FIA ruling at Spanish Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton has slammed a 'waste of money' new FIA rule, that has been implemented from the Spanish Grand Prix onwards.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied
The FIA have confirmed the final classification for the Spanish Grand Prix, after a late penalty was applied.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
GPFans Recap
Max Verstappen confronts Sky Sports presenter as Red Bull star faces race ban - F1 News Recap
- 59 minutes ago
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen facing race BAN as FIA issue additional penalty to Red Bull star
- 1 hour ago
Spanish Grand Prix
F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied
- 2 hours ago
Spanish Grand Prix
F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen FUMES as late safety car drama causes chaos at Spanish Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
Spanish Grand Prix
'Max Verstappen is a BULLY' as champion handed 'pathetic' penalty - Spanish Grand Prix hot takes
- 3 hours ago
- 1
FIA
F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton hits out at costly FIA ruling at Spanish Grand Prix
- Yesterday 20:12
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
-
GP ITALY
16 - 18 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
23 - 25 May
Lando Norris
-
GP SPAIN
30 May - 1 Jun
Oscar Piastri
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 25 - 25 Jul