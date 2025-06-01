Horner hints Red Bull driver switch as F1 star causes pit-lane chaos - F1 recap

Red Bull's second driver spot has been in flux since Sergio Perez's precipitous drop-off in performance since early last season, with the Mexican replaced over the winter.

FIA announce penalty verdict after F1 driver brings pit-lane chaos to rivals

The FIA have announced a stewards' decision after an incident in qualifying which caused low-grade chaos.

Qualifying Results: Hamilton lands major blow as McLaren star suffers shocking defeat

McLaren locked out the front row at the Spanish Grand Prix as arguably their most dominant weekend of the season continues.

FIA announce EIGHT Spanish Grand Prix changes as official statement issued

The FIA have confirmed a number of changes for this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona.

Jos Verstappen health update given after Rally crash

Jos Verstappen, father of four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen, has been involved in a crash in the European Rally Championship.

