Ferrari legend issues Hamilton career timeline assessment

A Ferrari Formula 1 legend has made an assessment of how long Lewis Hamilton can continue on in the sport.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton is 40 years of age but has just started a new chapter with the most successful team in F1 history, hoping to bring success back to the Maranello outfit for the first time since 2008.

However, Hamilton's time with the team has not got off to a good start, with the Brit sat down in sixth in the drivers' championship on just 63 points from his first eight grands prix weekends.

What's more, Hamilton is 16 points behind team-mate Charles Leclerc, and is 7-1 down to the Monegasque driver in the qualifying head-to-head.

Now, former Ferrari racer Rubens Barrichello has said that Hamilton has the talent to be able to last for five more years in the sport, but has questioned whether he has the mental capacity left to be able to do that.

"I'm 52 years old now, I don't have the same physical condition I had when I was 40," the 11-time grand prix winner told Samba Slots. "But, my mental health and the way I've learned that we're not here to just live, but to learn, teach and live life to the fullest. I am much better in my mind management now than when I was 40.

"If you see the physical condition of Lewis Hamilton, it is superb. Can Hamilton wait five years for the Ferrari to become competitive? For sure, there is no lack of talent."

When will Lewis Hamilton retire?

Hamilton is currently contracted until the end of the 2026 season, although Ralf Schumacher recently questioned whether the Brit would see out that contract or retire sooner.

Hamilton spent 12 trophy-laden seasons at Mercedes before joining Ferrari, but his 2024 season woes have continued on into 2025 with his new team.

2026 will be a huge year for the Hamilton-Ferrari partnership, with regulation changes set to determine whether or not Ferrari can give him a car capable of challenging for an eighth world title, and Hamilton's performances determining whether he is still capable of performing at that level.

At last weekend's Monaco Grand Prix, Hamilton finished almost 50 seconds behind team-mate Leclerc, who managed to secure the team's second grand prix podium of the season while Hamilton could only finish fifth.

